Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND): Hedge Funds Were Caught Flatfooted

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds were in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MLND isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind let's take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND).

What have hedge funds been doing with Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MLND over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Great Point Partners, managed by Jeffrey Jay and David Kroin, holds the largest position in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). Great Point Partners has a $9.1 million position in the stock, comprising 1% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Alan Frazier of Frazier Healthcare Partners, with a $7.4 million position; the fund has 0.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism contain Julian Baker and Felix Baker's Baker Bros. Advisors, Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs's Samsara BioCapital and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Samsara BioCapital allocated the biggest weight to Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), around 2.28% of its 13F portfolio. Great Point Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.95 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MLND.