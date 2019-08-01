What Millennial and Baby Boomer Homebuyers Disagree on Most

A generational battle is raging at the heart of America’s real estate market.

As retirement-ready baby boomers look for new digs, hotshot young millennials are entering the market.

In the next 10 years, 44.9 million millennials will turn 34, the median age for first-time homebuyers, Zillow says. That’s 7.4% more potential first-timers than during the last decade.

But at the moment, there are nearly twice as many baby boomer homeowners as millennial homeowners, Zillow found, by examining census data.

So what are these vastly different generations looking for when they buy homes? See how they disagree on 10 popular housing features.

1. Kitchens

In the kitchen, baby boomers want sprawling luxury, while screen-queen millennials crave tech connectivity.

Boomers love high-end finishes, oodles of storage for kitchen gadgets, and touch-activated fixtures that take on importance with aging, says decorating website Houzz.

Meanwhile, a 2015 Think with Google study found that 59% of millennials cook with their smartphones. Unsurprisingly, young homebuyers appreciate splash-free zones that make it easy to follow recipes (and cat videos) without ruining devices.

Overall, 80% of all homebuyers rate a walk-in pantry, double sinks and space for a dining table as essential or desirable in the kitchen, says a survey from the National Association of Home Builders, or NAHB.

2. Square footage

Baby boomers are looking to "downsize" — but they’re not about to buy an 80-square-foot tiny house.

About 75% want less than 1,900 square feet of space. That’s smaller than a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house — or, put another way, just right for hosting grandkids but too small for adult children to move back in.

Meanwhile, 35% of millennials want at least 2,300 square feet to spread out in, according to the NAHB survey.

That’ll fit three or more bedrooms, Mom's Etsy workshop and space for the kids to practice karate without putting dad's vintage telescope at risk.

3. Pet amenities

