This Millennial Boss's TikTok About His Hilarious Gen Z Employees Is The Intergenerational Content I Needed Today
As a millennial who works with Gen Z'ers, I have to say that I am very much here for the energy that Gen Z is bringing with them to work. They can roast me and my skinny jeans all day, and I kinda love it.
Netflix / Via giphy.com
So when millennial boss Tommy Flaim shared this TikTok about his hilarious Gen Z employees, it definitely struck a chord with a lot of people:
@foxandrobin
It’s a Gen Z world, I’m just their millennial boss #genz #millenialboss #millenialsoftiktok #startup
♬ Borderline - Tame Impala