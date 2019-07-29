Millennial and Gen Z daters want committed love and have casual sex, says Match's dating survey

Who says young daters don't want to be in a relationship, or for that matter, don't have enough sex?

Young millennial and Generation Z daters, contrary to an onslaught of alarmist statistics and think pieces claiming otherwise, are having plenty of sex. But for them, sex is only a single piece in the puzzle of romantic fulfillment.

This year's Singles in America survey, conducted by dating site Match, shows that a vast majority of young people are looking for love.

Young daters are hopeful in love

Seventy percent of Gen Z daters and 63% of millennials are looking to go steady, according to the survey.

Older daters who have been on the scene for a while might scoff at the idea, but young people are pretty optimistic in matters of the heart.

Three-fourths of Gen Z daters and 69% of millennial daters believe that they'll find the kind of love they're looking for. That's in comparison to 46% of respondents in other generations.

Young people are, indeed, having sex

And, for anyone worried about the national sex drought, there's little to really worry about.

Most single young people have had sex in the prior to being surveyed.

To be fair, this could merely be a case of respondents over-reporting, and we really are in the midst of a recession in the bedroom.

The emergence of casual hook-up apps – Tinder and Grindr chief among them – certainly makes the proposition of a one-night (or multiple-night) stand all the more appealing. (After all, nearly 1 in 5 young people have paid for these apps.)

But they don't want just sex

If anything, it appears as if the emergence of services that facilitate casual sex are nudging love-seekers toward looking for commitment.

Only about a tenth of young daters (15% of men and 8% of women) are casual daters.

What, if anything is holding singles back from looking for long-term romance?

For some, it's the need to be stable in their career and finances. One in 5 respondents want to reach a certain socioeconomic bracket, while about less than a quarter of respondents (23%) want to achieve success in their before committing to love.

But a plurality of those surveyed – about 40% of respondents – want to find self-love and self-actualization before they find love in another person.

Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote

