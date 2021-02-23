Millennial Money: 5 tips to negotiate pay in a tough economy

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The pandemic-related recession has altered many job descriptions. For Haley Jones, a 24-year-old resident of Michigan, the coronavirus changed the needs of her company, and as she adapted to meet them, her responsibilities were no longer confined to her marketing specialist role.

“I graduated with a marketing degree, no medical experience at all, and I ended up having to scrub in at our surgery center and help patients get prepped for anesthesia,” Jones says.

After adding those kinds of new hats, Jones felt that her responsibilities had outgrown her entry-level salary and position, so she requested more compensation.

Your role may also merit a salary discussion, even in uncertain times. Here are some strategies to help you achieve the ideal salary.

RESEARCH THE MARKET

Understanding the market for your job is critical, according to Lindsey Pollak, author of the upcoming book “Recalculating: Navigate Your Career Through the Changing World of Work.”

“You can look at websites like Glassdoor, Salary.com and PayScale and see what’s standard,” she says.

These websites offer a minimum and maximum salary range that you can reference to give your boss a realistic request. Pollak also suggests networking with professional associations in your industry and asking about the appropriate salary range for the job in your particular city.

TALLY UP YOUR CONTRIBUTIONS

If you’re working remotely, Pollak suggests being more self-promotional about big wins. With many distractions in the pandemic, your boss may not know the extent of your contributions.

Jones created a slideshow presentation with links to her work, a list of tasks completed and her overall impact on the company. Her boss shared the presentation with others weighing in on her salary request.

“If you want someone to do something for you, make it as easy as you can for them to say yes,’’ Jones says.

Dive as far back into your contributions as is necessary or gather evidence up to the last annual or midyear review. And be as specific as possible.

LAY THE GROUNDWORK FOR THE CONVERSATION

Be strategic as you plan the conversation. Gauge your level of confidence at every step.

— Put it on your supervisor’s radar. Give your boss a general but serious reason for the meeting. Pollak suggests saying that you want to have a “career conversation” about your role and future at the company.

— Time it right. Don’t plan such a conversation after the company announces a terrible quarter or when your boss is in a bad mood, says Joel Garfinkle, executive coach and author of the book “Get Paid What You’re Worth.”

— Practice until you’re confident. Jones built confidence by rehearsing in front of her mirror and loved ones.

— Be intentional with your environment. If it’s a video call, use sticky notes to remember key points. In an office environment, Jones leaned on slides and hard copies to move the conversation along.

If you need further guidance, Pollak suggests connecting with a college’s career center for advice, whether that’s your alma mater or a community college. Even if you never attended college, your local community college may offer resources.

MAINTAIN CONTROL OF THE CONVERSATION

Don’t allow emotions or nerves to steer the conversation away from your goal. Remember three key points for your discussion:

— Lead with gratitude. Jones began by thanking her employer for many learning opportunities, then pivoted to her excitement about the company’s future and her role in it.

— Know when to stop talking. Get comfortable with silence. “Say the amount you want and then stop talking,” Pollak says. Don’t negotiate against yourself by saying that you’d like a $15,000 increase, but you’re willing to settle for $8,000.

— Focus on the value for your employer. Don’t phrase your request around reasons why you need a raise or promotion. Be aware of economic impacts to your company and its priorities, and keep the focus on how you’re saving the company money or contributing to its bottom line.

BE PREPARED FOR THE RESPONSE

If your employer can’t meet your request this time, all isn’t lost. You have promoted your work and carved out the path for the next conversation, according to Garfinkle. You can also consider negotiating for non-monetary benefits.

“Maybe it’s a title change, or they’ll pay for an executive coach, or they’ll provide some training, or additional benefits or retirement contributions,” Garfinkle says. “There are other things you can get that might be beneficial for you.”

If your employer is willing to offer a pay increase or an alternative, get it in writing. Send a thankful email to your boss summarizing the conversation and alert them that you’ll be following up on the next steps.

In the case of a firm “no” or “not right now,” let your boss know that you would greatly appreciate the chance to revisit the conversation in the future.

Following up is key with any response. Jones followed up twice in a month, once via email and another time in person. Eventually, she was promoted to marketing director and received $5,000 more than the maximum amount she requested.

____________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Melissa Lambarena is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: mlambarena@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lissalambarena.

RELATED LINKS:

COVID-19 and Your Money: Our Guide to Managing Your Finances During Tough Times http://bit.ly/nerdwallet-managing-finances

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean Leads Cruise Lines Higher With Bookings Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. rose to its highest in nearly a year in New York after the company said bookings continue to improve, lifting the shares of competitors as well.Since the beginning of the year, reservations are running 30% higher than in November and December, Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty said Monday on a quarterly conference call with investors.Shares of Royal Caribbean, the second-largest cruise operator, rose as much as 13% to $88.75, their highest since Feb. 26, 2020. Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. also jumped.The vaccinations of millions of Americans against coronavirus has been a significant help, Liberty said in a phone interview, along with the accompanying decline in Covid-19 cases across the country.“As the vaccines have begun to roll out, you’re really seeing this uptick in demand,” he said.The industry shut down nearly a year ago in an abrupt halt following a series of dramatic and deadly outbreaks of Covid-19 at sea. Now, cruise operators are plotting their return to service, and executives say they’re seeing pent-up demand among consumers who have been forced to shun travel for the past year.Royal Caribbean didn’t provide a clear timeline for its return to service. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention remains in the position of gatekeeper for the industry’s return.Talks With CDCBut Liberty said the company speaks at least every other week with senior officials from the CDC, and that they appear open to working on a resumption of travel, though he didn’t give new specifics.The company has yet to decide whether it will require vaccinations for future passengers. The Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker shows that 13.1% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.Cruise stocks have posted a sharp recovery from their pandemic lows, with Royal Caribbean almost quadrupling from levels in March 2020.That’s remarkable for a company that has gone without customers for most of the past year and had to load up on high-interest-rate debt to survive. It suggests investors have confidence that Royal Caribbean can emerge from the pandemic with the potential for profitable growth.“Booking commentary remains healthy in the out years as customer demand continues to prove somewhat resilient,” Steven Wieczynski, an analyst with Stifel Nicolaus & Co., said in a note.(Updates with comments from CFO starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Broker IG pulls some of its riskier products after GameStop frenzy

    In response to a story by the Financial Times, IG said it would be withdrawing less than 8% of the 12,000 leveraged equities products it offers. Leveraged products allow traders to increase their exposure to the market with a relatively small capital investment. Big bets by individual investors, particularly in the shares of U.S. retailer GameStop, have triggered massive price swings in some stocks around the world, leading some people to make hefty profits but leaving others facing large losses.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – February 22nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. My parents want me to save for a home. I want a Tesla Model 3. Who’s right?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’ve been flip-flopping back and forth between buying a new car or putting a down payment on my first home. With my parents being very money-minded and keeping a careful eye on my finances (still), I’m caught in a predicament.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • ‘Friends called us cheap’: Our extravagant neighbors called our adviser ‘lousy.’ So how come we’re the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Moderna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is pursuing a plan to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 15 in each vial from the present 10 doses. What Happened: The plan was disclosed as part of the biotechnology company’s written testimony ahead of a House hearing scheduled for Tuesday. One vial of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently enough to inoculate five people. The plan to increase the number of doses in each vial will enable Moderna to produce and deliver the vaccine more quickly and also help ease a manufacturing bottleneck. Moderna said in mid-February that while short-term delays in the final stages of production at the company’s fill and finish contractor Catalent delayed the release of some doses, it expects to resolve these delays in the near term and not impact its monthly delivery targets. Why it Matters: The U.S. is facing a vaccine crunch as only 72 million doses were shipped by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna despite the promise to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, Reuters reported in February. Several states have complained about not having enough doses to keep up with the pace of demand. In addition, labeling confusion had resulted in hospital pharmacists discarding one in every six doses of the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), StatNews reported earlier. But the FDA later advised that every dose obtainable may be fully used, given the public health emergency. President Joe Biden reportedly announced in mid-February that his administration has secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for a total of 600 million COVID-19 vaccines. The 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines would be enough to inoculate 300 million people. Pfizer in a written testimony ahead of the hearing also said it expected to ramp up the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, shipping about 13 million doses a week by mid-March. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its supply could be enough to inoculate 20 million people by the end of next month. Price Action: Moderna shares closed 8.8% lower at $159.37 on Monday, but rose 0.6 percent in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains TodayElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lucid SPAC Gives Up Some of Massive Gain After Merger Confirmed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm combining with electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc. plunged in early trading after confirming the biggest SPAC merger yet to cash in on investor enthusiasm for battery-powered cars.Churchill Capital Corp IV, the special-purpose acquisition company run by financier Michael Klein, fell as much as 42% in premarket trading after confirming its merger with Lucid. The deal will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old carmaker, which announced production of its debut model will be delayed to the second half of this year.Lucid has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. It plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.Churchill Capital shares surged 472% through Monday’s close since Bloomberg News first reported on Jan. 11 that the firm was in talks with Lucid.The reverse-merger represents the biggest capital injection for Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal. It was led by PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital.The placement sold at $15 a share -- a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid had previously said deliveries of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, would begin in the second quarter. The company has now decided not to commit to a start date for the $169,000 car as a result of talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. It plans to eventually produce more affordable versions of the Air and a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units a year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022, generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted on its website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, Lucid expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will challenge Tesla in the still-niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That’s comparable with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 time of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s roughly $686 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to deliver its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass-market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Updates with share move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the timing of your tax return could affect your third stimulus payout

    The possiblity of a third stimulus payment may give families who faced financial hardship in 2020 another reason to file their tax returns early.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Ford F-150 goes viral after providing generator power to Texas home during blackout

    A Ford F-150 that provided generator power for a Texas man's home after the winter storm devastating the area went viral.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • This 57-year-old said ‘screw this’ to San Francisco — and retired to ‘delightful’ Albuquerque, where she slashed her expenses by 70%

    When Roberta Reinstein moved to the Bay Area roughly 30 years ago to go to law school, it felt to her like a different place than it does now. Nowadays, “San Francisco is only for the wealthy — the super wealthy — unless you’re willing to live with five roommates,” she jokes. As she was watching San Francisco become a hub for the rich, she had a financial setback of her own: a divorce, in which she and her spouse had to split up their assets.

  • Here's What's in Democrats' $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Covid: Airline industry travel pass ready 'within weeks'

    Industry body IATA says it sees its pass as essential for reopening quarantine-free travel.