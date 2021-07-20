Millennial Money: Don't overlook credit union credit cards

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Credit union credit cards are sometimes overlooked when ads for bank-issued credit cards and their many perks steal focus. But you may be missing out if you don’t consider these cards as potential candidates for your wallet. Sometimes credit union credit cards have rich offers or provide value in the form of lower fees and interest rates. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
MELISSA LAMBARENA of NerdWallet

When you’re frequently bombarded with ads for credit cards at big banks, it’s easy to overlook credit cards at a local credit union. These not-for-profit organizations typically require membership based on location or affiliation with an employer, a family member or an organization. Major credit card issuers generally don’t have these requirements.

But while the rewards and perks are often flashier on bank-issued credit cards, credit union credit cards may offer generous incentives of their own or other forms of value. Plus, a credit union provides many of the same services that banks do, but the profits are returned to members in the form of reduced fees, lower interest rates and more.

Here are some ways in which credit union credit cards can eclipse glitzy offers from banks.

LOWER FEES

It’s not uncommon to find credit cards at a credit union with lower annual fees, balance transfer fees, cash advance fees, late fees and so forth. In fact, the average late fee is about $10 cheaper at a credit union than at a bank, according to a Membership Benefits report by the Credit Union National Association. The types of fees assessed vary by credit union.

Navy Federal Credit Union in Virginia, for instance, has a military focus and fees to match members’ lifestyles.

“We know that many of our military members are stationed abroad so having no foreign transaction fees on any of our credit cards, we think, is a really fantastic way that we are able to serve our community,” says Justin Zeidman, head of credit card products at the credit union.

Fees are an important factor to consider when choosing a credit card at any institution.

LOWER INTEREST RATES

If you carry a balance on a credit card over a long period, you can potentially save more money on interest with a credit card from a credit union than one from a bank. That’s because, unlike at banks, interest rates at federally chartered credit unions are capped. Federal law caps the interest rate on loans and credit cards at 15%. However, the National Credit Union Administration Board temporarily raised it to 18% and recently voted to maintain this rate through March 10, 2023.

As of March 2021, the national average interest rate for a credit card from a credit union is 10.97% compared with 12.55% at banks , according to the NCUA.

POTENTIALLY HEALTHY REWARDS

Some credit union credit cards compete with the sign-up bonuses or ongoing rewards rates found at big banks. It’s one of the ways these not-for-profit institutions return value to members.

For Keenan Kimbrough , a 27-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, the rewards and low-interest rates were worth making the switch from a bank-issued credit card to a credit union card. His credit union card gets a lower interest rate of 12% compared with the 22% of the old card and the credit union card earns elevated rewards in common spending categories.

When redeeming rewards, “I can get $40 or $50” in cash back, Kimbrough says. “It was a good move.”

MORE FLEXIBLE OPTIONS TO ACCESS CREDIT

When you have less-than-ideal credit and don’t have enough money for a security deposit on a secured credit card, a credit union may provide alternatives to build credit. For instance, USAlliance Financial, a credit union based in New York , is one of many credit unions that offers a credit builder loan as an alternative for members who can’t pay a minimum deposit upfront to qualify for a secured credit card.

“Over half, around 53%, of members are at credit unions that offer credit builder loans that help people establish credit,” says Jordan van Rijn, senior economist for the Credit Union National Association.

With this type of loan, the amount borrowed is held in a bank account while you make small incremental payments over the term of the loan. At USAlliance Financial, the lowest payment with a credit builder loan can be around $4 2 a month compared with a minimum upfront cost of $250 for a secured credit card. At the end of the loan, the funds are returned to you and can be applied toward a secured credit card deposit to continue establishing credit.

ACCESS TO RESOURCES

Credit unions typically provide members access to resources when it comes to managing a credit card or spending.

“Financial education and financial literacy programs are extremely common at credit unions, that’s a big part of what they do,” van Rijn says. “We have data showing that 83% of credit union members are at credit unions that offer financial education classes.”

Resources are available in the form of online educational tools, seminars or partnerships with organizations that provide credit counseling or financial planning services. Offerings vary by credit union.

______________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Melissa Lambarena is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: mlambarena@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lissalambarena.

RELATED LINKS:

NerdWallet: How to choose a credit card in 4 easy steps https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-your-credit-card

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents

    The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the suspected widespread use of spyware made by Israel-based NSO Group to target journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. The prosecutor’s office said in a statement Tuesday that it opened an investigation into a raft of potential charges, including violation of privacy, illegal use of data and illegally selling spyware. As is common under French law, the investigation doesn’t name a suspected perpetrator but is aimed at determining who might eventually be sent to trial.

  • Bus crashes in Pakistan, killing 33 people and injuring 40

    A jam-packed bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan on Monday, police and rescue officials said. The bus, which was over passenger capacity, had left the city of Sialkot and was traveling on Taunsa Road in Punjab province. Its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan, said senior police officer Hassan Javed.

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • Amazon's Kindle sale slashes up to 35 percent off its popular e-readers

    If you weren't able to snag an e-reader last month during Prime Day, Amazon has a standalone sale on its base Kindle and Paperwhite models.

  • Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people

    Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board. The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon on Tuesday will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off with its eclectic group of passengers on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

  • Unvaccinated Americans say COVID vaccines are riskier than the virus, even as Delta surges among them

    Despite the surge in infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll has found that 93 percent of unvaccinated U.S. adults, the equivalent of 76 million people, say they will either “never” get vaccinated (51 percent); that they will keep waiting “to see what happens to others before deciding” (20 percent); or that they’re not sure (22 percent).

  • ‘A Lot of Very Young People’ Are Going to Buy the Dip in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Someday, the post-pandemic equities rally is going to end. When it does it will take a lot of newly christened stock bulls with it.Their refusal to bend has been the signature fact of the stock market for at least 12 months, putting a floor under four other selloffs in 2021 alone that look just like the one that has sheared almost 3% off the S&P 500 Index since Thursday. Whether the devotion of retail investors is enough to turn the tide again is the biggest question in markets ri

  • ‘It’s not a month to be a hero,’ warns stock-market strategist Tom Lee, after Dow logs worst day of 2021

    Thomas Lee, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has a word of advice for investors hoping to buy the dip after Monday's selloff.

  • 6 Money Problems That Didn’t Exist 50 Years Ago

    For consumers today, America is much, much different than it was 50 years ago in the 1970s. For example, you can buy almost anything you want or need from your phone with easy monthly payments, the...

  • Dow plunges nearly 900 points: What’s driving the stock market selloff

    Although some blamed COVID fears, the dreaded I-word may also be to blame.

  • Worried about inflation? Here’s how investments did in the 1970s

    In the 1990s movie The Shipping News, an old newspaperman explains to Kevin Spacey how to cover the news. Yes, the inflation forecasts were surging months ago, and hit 8-year highs. The bond market’s 5-year inflation forecast is now lower than it was in mid-March.

  • I earn $35K, have $20K in credit-card debt, and $200K in stock. I dream of turning my studio into a rental unit and building a pool

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read your column on a regular basis and feel almost out of league to be writing. Unlike most of your writers, I don’t have a huge or impressive portfolio. I am 61 years old.

  • 10 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

    In this article, we discuss the 10 marijuana stocks Reddit is buying amid new federal marijuana legalization bill. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party in the United States […]

  • 4 Stocks That Can Make the Average Investor a Millionaire

    You can squirrel your savings under the mattress, invest in real estate, or buy bonds and bank CDs to generate interest income, to name a few ideas. Perhaps the best thing about the stock market is you don't need to have the investing intellect of Warren Buffett to achieve financial independence. It's my belief that the following four stocks can help John and Jane Q. Investor reach this financial milestone.

  • COVID-19 cases may cause an S&P 500 correction, analyst says. Buy these stocks in the next dip.

    It’s a rough start to the week for markets. Stocks sold off in Asia and Europe, with Dow industrials futures tumbling more than 300 points to set the tone for a turbulent day ahead.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Like a Superball Today

    After four straight trading days of unmitigated selling, shares of graphics and crypto-mining semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reversed course today -- and bounced nearly 5%! Of course, those morning gains proved fleeting, but as of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Nvidia stock is still holding onto a respectable 3.3% gain. Investors can send their thank-you notes directly to Morningstar, which was quoted today commenting that "after taking a fresh look at our thesis on Nvidia, we are raising our moat rating to wide from narrow, thanks to intangible assets related to the design of graphics processing units (GPUs)."

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Consider

    Growth stocks in general are experiencing a volatile year in 2021. Many growth stocks were also ones that benefited from the stay-at-home trend during the pandemic. Let's take a look at why you should consider each one of these beaten-down growth stocks.

  • The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

    The three-bedroom house is something of a standard for many American families. They're a great fit for a family of four, but those bedrooms can just as easily become home offices, gyms, art studios or...

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been put on a pedestal on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have made capital exceptionally cheap to borrow. For fast-paced companies, borrowing has fueled innovation, acquisitions, and hiring.

  • The market tumbles — is this the crash Suze Orman warned about?

    While Orman sees a reckoning coming, another CNBC mainstay says this isn't it.