A millennial who moved from Texas to Colorado says the quality of her new life is worth the higher rent

Joey Hadden
Updated
IMG12
Since moving to Fort Collins, Colorado, Nika Canlas Potts has been spending more time outside. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

  • Millennials across the US are uprooting their lives to start over in Colorado, Insider reported.

  • Nika Canlas Potts is a political organizer who moved to Fort Collins from Denton, Texas, in 2020.

  • Despite a higher cost of living and unexpected dangers like wildfires, Potts prefers her new life.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

When Nika Canlas Potts moved from Texas to Colorado in 2020, she started worrying about wildfires and spending more money on rent. She also started spending more weekends outdoors watching the sunset in front of mountains.

Potts is one of many people who moved to Colorado last year, as Insider reported the state has become "a haven for millennials" during the pandemic.

After relocating to Fort Collins - a town an hour outside of Denver - Potts has had to deal with new challenges, like extreme weather and a higher cost of living, but she says she'd move to Colorado all over again for its outdoor perks.

Nika Canlas Potts said she and her partner have wanted to move to Colorado from Denton, Texas, for years. In August 2020, they made the jump.

IMG19
Nika Canlas Potts and her partner at Guanella Pass in Colorado. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

Nika Canlas Potts told Insider that she thought Colorado would be an ideal place to live during the pandemic.

"Basically everything that we love about this town is shut down right now, and we don't see our friends anyway, so it already feels like we're in a different place," Potts said she told her partner when she made the case for them to leave their home in Denton, Texas.

They moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, a town an hour outside of Denver.

Once it was decided, Potts began looking for work. While she had experience in retail and customer service, Potts went for something different: politics.

IMG2
Potts' home office in Fort Collins. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"I already am very outspoken about politics and social justice in my regular life," she told Insider. "So I thought, 'why not do it for a living?'"

Potts started working as a political organizer for a local nonpartisan nonprofit in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the end of summer in 2020.

"It's super fulfilling work, even though it's really difficult and can be emotionally draining, it's so worth it," she said.

Potts' new house in Fort Collins, Colorado, is older and more expensive than her place in Denton, Texas.

IMG11
Potts' living room in Fort Collins. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

Potts said she was paying about $1,300 a month in rent in Denton, Texas. Now, she pays $1,800 for a slightly larger home in Fort Collins, Colorado.

"This place is definitely older, but it's well cared for," she said of her new place. "I loved our house in Denton, but we were there for four years, so I had a lot of time to settle in."

When moving to Colorado, Potts said she didn't expect to be so close to wildfires.

IMG5
Potts captured this photo while on the road, showing ash and smoke on September 7, 2020. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"I was completely unprepared for wildfires, and we've got quite a few of them happening right now," Potts told Insider in October. "Within our first week here, a wildfire was raging and pouring smoke all over Fort Collins. The sky was brown and the sun was like this tiny little red laser dot in the middle of it."

One day in September, Potts said she and her partner drove from Fort Collins to Boulder to escape the smoke.

IMG4
An ash veil over Fort Collins, as seen from the I-25 on September 7, 2020. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"We grabbed the dogs and decided to go somewhere where we could actually breathe a little bit," she told Insider. "When we were driving down the highway, you could see the actual divide of the blue sky and the smoke pouring and over the city — it was terrifying."

And it was cold, she said, which she didn't expect either.

"I thought wildfire and smoke would mean there would be heat, but actually all that smoke blocking the sun makes it really cold," she added.

But when there's no smoke nearby, Potts says she spends more time outside than she used to.

IMG1
Potts on a Zoom call with her family in her new house. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"If I'm doing a day of Zoom meetings, I'm doing it all from my backyard," she told Insider. "If I am on college campuses or around town organizing and getting people registered to vote, it's all outdoors, and that has had a huge impact on my mental health in the best way."

Back in Texas, she said it was too hot to be outdoors all the time.

IMG25
Part of a paved trail in Eisenhower State Park, Texas, where Potts cut her hike short due to the blistering heat. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"My only outdoor time was when I would force myself to take a walk at the end of the day," she added. "We'd bring our dogs on a three-mile walk that we would suffer through just to get out and move our bodies."

The heat often spoiled her outdoor plans on weekends.

IMG22
Lake Ray Roberts in Texas in 2019. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

Potts spent her weekends in Denton at the lake until it got too hot and crowded.

"We would try and be by the water where no one else was," she told Insider. "But as it warmed up, that started to get a little more difficult to do because more and more people were coming out."

Then, Potts tried camping.

"It was so awful," she said. "It was so hot. Camping in July in Texas is a bad idea."

Potts lived in Denton for 10 years, and she misses the community.

IMG26
The inside of Golden Boy, Potts' favorite coffee shop in Denton, Texas. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"It was really nice to be able to just drive to the square in Denton and be able to pass people in the car next to you that you knew," she told Insider. "It took us 10 years to feel super comfortable in Denton, and I think it's going to take us a while to feel that in Fort Collins too."

Potts longs for her family back in Texas as well.

"This is the first time that I've been so far away from my family for so long," she said. "My parents lived in Dallas and so I would be able to go down and see them pretty much anytime I wanted. So, that's been a huge change for me and it sucks."

Since moving to Fort Collins, Potts has Zoom calls with her parents twice a week, which she said has helped her feel "very close to them, if not closer than before."

In Fort Collins, the weather is cooler, and Potts and her partner spend most of their weekends exploring natural areas.

IMG18
Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

Potts says the biggest change in her life since moving to Colorado is that she is more active.

"We've done at least one hike every weekend," she said. "We've driven out to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. We've gone down to Boulder and Denver to wander around."

"I have been moving my body more, which was really difficult for me back in Denton in a really tiny house," she added.

Being outdoors has helped Potts feel less isolated.

IMG8
Walking through Red Fox Meadows, a natural area near Potts' Fort Collins home. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"Here, I've been able to meet up with my coworkers outside and we've been able to be on campus with college students to get them registered to vote and do everything completely from a social distance, which is amazing," Potts said. "So I'm getting a lot of social interaction that I wasn't able to get in Texas."

Despite the fires and more expensive housing, Potts said she's happy in her new home.

IMG16
A smoky sunset over Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins, Colorado. Courtesy of Nika Canlas Potts

"We would do it all over again if we were given a chance," she added. Being near mountains is one of Potts' favorite things about her new life.

"They are these huge reminders of how insignificant we are, which is very comforting to me," she said. "They've been so grounding for me here."

Potts added that she goes to Horsetooth Reservoir when she's had a rough day, and it makes her feel better.

"I sit by the water, stare at the mountains, and watch the sunset," she said. "It's just so cleansing and grounding — there's nothing like that for me in Texas."

Read more:

Millennials are flocking to Colorado because they see it as a quarantine haven — here's what they're saying about life in the Centennial State

A woman who lived in a 400-sq-ft London apartment showed us how to 'maximalize' a tiny space without making it cluttered

I returned to NYC, where I lived before the pandemic, and it made me realize there's no place I'd rather call home

A photographer bought a 1970s RV for $2,000 and spent $6,000 transforming it into a tiny home on wheels. Take a look inside.

Read the original article on Insider

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Trump’s lawyers misspell ‘United States’ in opening lines of impeachment response

    The president has a track record of shoddy legal briefs in big cases

  • Aerobics instructor unwittingly films Myanmar coup in the background of her live workout

    Myanmar's military arrested the country's civilian leaders and seized control of the government early Monday, ending a fragile 10-year transition to civilian rule. An aerobics instructor, Khing Hnin Wai, was recording her morning workout, it appears, "at the very moment Myanmar’s military was seizing power," Los Angeles Times Southeast Asia correspondent David Pierson reports, though she seems blissfully unaware as a convoy of black military vehicles stream behind her toward the parliament building in Naypyidaw, the capital. After her livestream of the coup went viral, Khing Hnin Wai posted earlier videos of her workouts to Facebook, all of them shot in the same location, in front of "the absurd emptiness of the 20-lane Yaza Htarni Road," Pierson notes, to prove that she did not stage her workout in front of the military staging its coup. "It's normal when I wake up in the morning," she wrote. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden's immigration executive orders don't do much. That could be by design.

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau said the Novavax Inc vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year. Canada has a deal to buy 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

  • ‘This is what President Biden wants us to do’: Schumer moving forward with Democrats-only Covid-relief bill

    'We'd be mired in the Covid crisis for years,' Schumer says of GOP proposal

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Biden's White House will look into Trump's visitor logs and whether it can release them

    The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can make visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration public, a move that will be in line with the Biden administration's vow to release its own records. It kept visitor logs to core offices of the White House - including the West Wing - private and that decision faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. The Trump administration later settled a lawsuit in 2018 to allow monthly publication of visitor logs for some White House offices, including the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • Myanmar coup: Min Aung Hlaing, the general who seized power

    Min Aung Hlaing rose through the ranks of the army to become commander-in-chief before seizing power.

  • 2 California supermarkets closing after city orders pay hike

    Kroger Co. will close two Southern California supermarkets in response to a local ordinance requiring extra pay for certain grocery employees working during the pandemic. The decision announced by the company Monday follows a unanimous vote last month by the Long Beach City Council mandating a 120-day increase of $4 an hour for employees of supermarkets with at least 300 employees nationwide and more than 15 in Long Beach. Kroger said it will close a Ralphs market and a Food 4 Less on April 17, the Press-Telegram reported.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week