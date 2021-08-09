Millennial parents feel most pressure to overspend for back-to-school

According to a new study by CreditCards.com, back-to-school shopping is a stressor for parents. The poll of 2,464 adults, conducted between July 7-9, 2021, shows that 36% of parents feel pressure to overspend on back-to-school shopping. And the pressure to overspend is higher for younger parents: 49% of millennials who had already done their shopping spent more than they’re comfortable with, compared with 37% of Gen Xers and 27% of baby boomers.

Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, tells Yahoo Finance that social media plays a big role in millennial shopping habits.

“We found that in general, almost three quarters of millennials, 72%, said they feel that social media impacts their buying choices. And that was a lot more than Gen X-ers, which were 49%, and boomers, which were 45%. And I do think that this theme carries over to back-to-school,” said Rossman. “There is pressure to put yourself and your family, you know, your best foot forward on social media. I do think sometimes that leads parents to splurge on clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, all that stuff.”

According to the National Retail Federation, average K-12 spending this back-to-school season is estimated to be $849, representing an 8% — or $59 increase — from the previous year. When it comes to college students, spending jumped 13% from $141 to $1,200 per student.

Rossman says that inflation has played a part in this year’s increased spending. “I do think that inflation is probably playing a role in these estimates … You know, things cost more. I also think there’s pent up demand because last school year, most school kids didn’t go ... to the classroom full-time right from day one. There were a lot of hybrid schools or fully remote schools,” he said.

“So I think that this year there’s the added incentive to splurge on some things that maybe you didn’t have last year … There is the perception of, ‘Oh, these kids have missed a lot. Let’s splurge and give some normalcy and give them everything they want," he added.

One tip that Rossman recommends to parents who are looking to save this back-to-school season is to buy used.

“There’s no shame in buying used items … I think that’s a great way to save on some of these purchases because kids grow fast. So, you know, source some hand-me-downs from your neighborhood. There’s a lot of big rise in these buy-nothing groups on Facebook … This is a way that you can use social media to your advantage.”

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance.

