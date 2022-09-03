A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says

Alice Everdeen turned what used to be a side hustle into a lucrative career. Alice Everdeen

Alice Everdeen, 31, was doing 60 hour weeks as a content manager for a supplement firm.

She decided to quit two years ago to pursue her voiceover side hustle full-time, CNBC reported.

Everdeen now makes up to $15,000 a month despite working far fewer hours.

A millennial who hated her unfulfilling corporate job decided to quit two years ago and pursue her voiceover acting side hustle full-time.

Alice Evergreen, 31, told CNBC Make It that making just $42,000 a year doing 60 hours weeks as a content manager for a supplement company was not making her happy.

Working fewer hours, she now makes far more doing voiceovers for clients like Amazon, Southwest Airlines, and OnlyFans. CNBC reviewed documents showing she made $102,000 last year.

"I would say [I work] like 3 to 5 hours per day," Everdeen told the broadcaster.

She also renovated a school bus with her husband so they could travel across the US. She told CNBC she put the extra money she earned into the modifications and they plan to start their journey next week.

"We feel like we've made it as adults, by our standards," Everdeen said. "We want to follow our dreams rather than what we're told we should do."

In recent weeks, "quiet quitting" gained traction after Insider published a story on "coasting culture" earlier this year about the idea of establishing work-life boundaries while still collecting a paycheck.

Evergreen told CNBC she learned how to set hard boundaries to avoid exhaustion and complacency years ago when she worked as a producer for MSNBC doing many hours of overtime.

"It's not good when I want to stay at work longer. It means I'm distracting myself and not dealing with whatever is going on. I realized I pour myself into my work when I'm not feeling fulfilled in life," she told CNBC.

Evergreen said she relies on the freelancing platform Fiverr for 80% of her income, and would sometimes check it at night for jobs. "I used to get notifications from Fiverr, and when the noise would go off, it triggered this dopamine release in my brain where I was like, 'Money!'"

She said working fewer hours doesn't mean she is any less passionate, however: "It took a long time to learn how to let go of what doesn't matter. Paying $4,000 a month for rent, and then working 60 hours a week is not what I want to do."

