This Is What Millennials Can Actually Expect From Retirement, According to Experts

When the hashtag #MillennialRetirementPlans went viral a couple months ago, the visions were predictably dystopian from a generation that has faced serious financial headwinds: retiring to a van down by the river, sleeping in your mom’s hospital room closet, and working until you drop dead in a meeting that could have been an email.

It’s true that millennials, the generation born between approximately 1981 and 1996, have had it rougher than their most recent predecessors. Student loan debt and stagnating wages have caused young people to delay milestones like marriage and homeownership. The average 401(k) balance for millennials is a paltry $29,400, according to Fidelity. That probably won’t grow into enough to sustain them for the long haul, even if the stock market goes gangbusters for another 10 years straight (and no one is predicting that).

But are things really going to be that bad in 50 years, when the 20-and-30 somethings retire? Doesn’t all the gloom and doom reflect a projection of the status quo? In reality, the future will look different. We can’t imagine exactly how — after all, who in 1969 envisioned the Internet and how it would give birth to instant knowledge, global connectedness, and…social media stars?

There will be new methods for earning money, new places to live, and new ways to be old in the world. And there will be challenges too, like the ever-accelerating climate crisis. While the details remain murky, we asked leaders across various industries to take out their crystal balls and make some predictions. Interviews have been lightly edited for clarity and space.

Here’s how they envision the future of retirement:

Everybody Will Know Their Genetic Makeup

Dr. Toren Finkel, director of the Aging Institute of UPMC Senior Services and the University of Pittsburgh

I think in the future everybody will know their genetic makeup. The cost for that is coming down. The first DNA sequence of a human being cost several billion dollars, and now it’s probably about $1,000 for a person. Right now, that information is just there to either comfort or scare people, but once you have the ability to intervene and do something about it, I think it will become much more reasonable to have that information.

If you look at the genetic signature of people who live extremely long lives, what is different about them than the rest of us? In general, I think those people don’t have a single gene that makes them live longer. They lack lots of the negative genes that make you get heart disease early or Alzheimer’s disease early. So a long, healthy life may not be because you have a superhuman gene, but because you’ve just won the lottery for not getting anything bad, basically.

I think it’s very likely with gene editing techniques that we’ll be able to intervene on the genetic predisposition of people, so that if you’re at high risk for certain things like Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular disease, we’ll be able to probably modify the DNA of those individuals to reduce people’s risk for those conditions. So you can go in there and correct these, sort of reverting them back to the better type of gene and taking away that risk for the disease, making more people win the lottery genetically.

Every 50 years, you’d expect another 15 years of lifespan if we continue past progress. We’re at about 78 years old now and I would think another 50 years years would put us at 90-plus. It’s exciting times. I just hope I’m around in 50 years to see if I’m right or not.