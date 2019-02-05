If This Is Millennials' Favorite Stock, I Feel Sorry for Them

The marijuana industry is budding before our eyes. Last year, Canada became the first industrialized country in the world to give the green light to recreational marijuana, validating the industry's business model and demonstrating that legal cannabis will be here for many decades to come.

To Canada's south, we've now seen two-thirds of all U.S. states legalize marijuana in some capacity, with 10 states allowing for legal adult consumption. To boot, the Food and Drug Administration approved its very first cannabis-derived drug, and President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law in December, legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol products.

Millennials' favorite stock is...a marijuana company?

Although it's an industry that'll find consumers of all ages, support for the cannabis industry primarily comes from the younger generation. I'm looking at you, millennials.

Back in April 2018, the independent Quinnipiac University conducted a study and found that 63% of respondents favored legalizing pot nationwide. However, support for legalization was just 43% for seniors aged 65 and up, and 63% for those aged 50 to 64. Comparably, 82% of millennials aged 18 to 34 were in favor of legalization.

But what you may not realize is just how enamored millennials really are with marijuana. Markets Insider, a division of Business Insider, reported this past week that more people own shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) than Apple on Robinhood, a free trading app that's particularly popular among millennials.

According to Markets Insider data, 247,157 Robinhood users own shares of Aurora Cannabis in their accounts, up 20,000 from the previous week. Meanwhile, Apple, which had held the top position for almost three months, fell to second with 237,050 shareholders. For added context, Aurora Cannabis was only the 22nd most popular stock on Robinhood in October, when Aurora Cannabis uplisted from the over-the-counter exchange to the New York Stock Exchange.

Here's why millennials are infatuated with Aurora Cannabis

Why Aurora Cannabis?

To begin with, it's on track to be the largest producer of cannabis once it's running on all cylinders. Currently producing at an annual run rate of 100,000 kilograms a year, the company has suggested it's capable of producing more than 500,000 kilos at its peak. However, this language was used prior to the completion of its ICC Labs acquisition in South America, which added 92,000 square feet of existing capacity and approximately 1.1 million square feet of under-construction greenhouses. In my view, around 700,000 kilograms at its peak is more likely. As a top-producing grower, Aurora should attract plenty of long-term supply deals.