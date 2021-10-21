What Millennials Can Learn From Gen X’s Money Mistakes

Andrew Lisa
·3 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

That last truly analog generation, Gen X had one foot in the 20th-century world of the baby boomers and one in that of the younger sets who came up in the digital age. In terms of managing their money, they tend to gravitate toward the standards set by their parents. GOBankingRates talked to a few experts who want millennials to do the opposite and finally break the chains of financial norms that were enshrined as gospel in the last century. By taking a fork in the road away from Gen X, they can blaze a new trail for Gen Z to follow.

More Lessons: What Gen Z Can Learn From Millennials’ Money Mistakes
And: What Gen X Can Learn From Boomers’ Money Mistakes

Millennials Should Break Retirement Savings Tradition

Although they didn’t save as much as their parents, Gen Xers tended to save the exact same way when they did.

“One common mistake we see with Gen Xers who have been good savers is that a large majority of their retirement savings, if not all of it, is in pre-tax accounts such as 401(k)s and traditional IRAs,” said Matt Hylland, a financial planner at Arnold and Mote Wealth Management in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Had they known about the flexibility and potentially huge tax benefits of Roth alternatives when they started their careers, many would likely go back and switch if they could.

See: How Each Generation Has Been Affected Financially By the Pandemic

“Today, millennials have much easier access to Roth savings, whether through employer plans or just a Roth IRA,” Hylland said. “A lot of millennials that we see today should be taking more advantage of Roth savings today, something that a lot of Gen Xers did not do.”

By following their parents down the 401(k) path instead of investigating the benefits of Roth savings, according to Hylland, many Gen Xers:

  • Saddled themselves with enormous future tax bills that are unavoidable with pretax accounts, which treat retirement withdrawals as income.

  • Will be forced to take required minimum distributions that could bump them into higher tax brackets.

  • Will be heavily penalized if they have to make early withdrawals, unlike Roth IRAs.

More: Why Gen Xers Are Feeling the ‘Financial Squeeze’ — and What To Do About It

Millennials Should Let Gen X Be the Last of the Old Guard

It’s not only nuts-and-bolts stuff like choosing the right tax-preferred retirement account. Brendan Butler, of the personal finance YouTube channel Brendan Fitness and Money, thinks millennials need to reconsider the entire concept of wealth, success and financial freedom — particularly as it applies to standards that were set in a different time.

Read: Common Money Myths About Millennials

“Gen X is more trusting in the stereotypical American dream being both what is desirable and what is to be expected,” Butler said. “As millennials, we need to be far more skeptical of this view. Are we sure we want a 30-year mortgage on the largest house we can possibly secure financing for to go along with our student loan debt and auto loan? Or would we prefer the nimble lifestyle of a digital nomad? Maybe a used RV and a WiFi hotspot are more appealing than a 2,000-square-foot ranch. Think long and hard before committing to a particular mold or method.”

Hit the Road: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

Adaptability Is the Key to Their Success

These differences in generational attitudes might already have benefitted millennials, an entrepreneurial generation that drove revolutions like the gig economy and the transition from software to mobile apps. Their aging predecessors in Gen X did not always move with the current.

“Gen X is more accepting of the status quo than necessary,” Butler said. “Get a college degree. Land a job. Buy a house. Invest for retirement someday. It’s a flawed model. They have a much higher belief in this system than younger generations and we millennials are justified in our skepticism. Not only will that model not work for them, but it definitely doesn’t align with the different priorities held by many millennials, like experiences over possessions, and prioritizing purpose, innovation, and flexibility.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 21, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Millennials Can Learn From Gen X’s Money Mistakes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

    Financial resolutions are common, including saving more for retirement. For many people, a 401(k) is their main retirement savings vehicle, so it's important to make sure to get the most out of it....

  • With interest rates incredibly low and the stock market doing so well, how much should I keep in liquid assets?

    Here's a rule of thumb, but the amount that's right for you depends on your spending and responsibilities.

  • Latest Cardano price and analysis (ADA to USD)

    Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $2.14 as it continues to stagnate during Bitcoin’s surge to record highs. The entire altcoin market has struggled over the past three weeks, with Bitcoin dominance rising to 47.2% from 41.02% on October 1.

  • How Much Interest Will I Earn on $5 Million?

    When people think of their ideal nest egg, many aim for – or hope for – $1 million. They want a sufficient cushion to carry them and any loved ones through their golden years. However, that may not actually be … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Will I Earn on $5 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • 6 Money Problems That Didn’t Exist 50 Years Ago

    For consumers today, America is much, much different than it was 50 years ago in the 1970s. For example, you can buy almost anything you want or need from your phone with easy monthly payments, the...

  • 10 Mistakes That Deplete Your Wealth

    Proper planning is crucial when it comes to your finances -- not only for the decisions that can affect your wealth now but also for those that will influence your bottom line long term. But knowing...

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-China's silence on yuan's swift gains keeps markets buzzing

    As China's yuan climbs rapidly to its strongest levels in six years against the currencies of the country's trading partners, a notable absence of concern and intervention by the authorities is unnerving investors. Beijing has so far not intervened directly or verbally during the yuan's ascent since early September, which took it to 4-month highs and past 6.4 per dollar this week. The head of the currency regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE), said on Wednesday authorities will keep the yuan stable.

  • What Will Your Retirement Income Look Like if You Only Have Social Security?

    Many seniors today look to Social Security as an important source of retirement income. If you're wondering whether it's feasible to live on Social Security alone, you'll need to get an estimate of your monthly benefit and see what that number looks like.

  • It's Not Too Late to Make These 3 Retirement Moves

    When it comes to saving for retirement, the sooner you begin investing, the easier it is to accomplish your goals. If you are still earning income, you still have the option to invest in tax-advantaged accounts that help your retirement savings grow. Depending on your income, you might also be able to claim the Saver's Credit, which could essentially provide up to $2,000 in free retirement savings from Uncle Sam.

  • 4 Ways to Eliminate Bank Fees for Good

    Bank fees may seem like a part of life, but the reality is that they're often an avoidable waste of money -- and they can add up to more than you think. When you're shopping for the right bank account, consider the costs it comes with as a top factor. Many banks that charge account maintenance fees are willing to waive them if you direct deposit your paychecks.

  • Here's Exactly How Much to Save Each Month for a Millionaire Retirement

    Want to become a millionaire before retirement? Chances are good this goal is within reach, even if you don't have a huge income. But, you'll need to start investing ASAP to grow a seven-figure nest egg because you need time for your money to grow.

  • How and Where To Spend Wisely as the Economy Recovers From the Pandemic

    The pandemic has taken a massive toll on the economy, which has negatively affected individuals and small businesses alike. Get Started: Make a Debt-Free Future Your Reality Also: 50 Ways To Live the...

  • Westpac to launch zero-interest digital card with young consumers in focus

    "Consumer research shows that younger Australians are less likely to use a traditional credit card, compared to older generations," Westpac's Chief Executive Consumer and Business Banking, Chris de Bruin said. Westpac earlier in the year partnered with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd for a banking application that would allow users to deposit their salaries in saving accounts.

  • 10 Easy Ways To Save Money on Recurring Expenses

    Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many people put everything from groceries and paper goods to alcoholic beverages on some form of automatic delivery. A recent study from Chase Bank showed that 55% of...

  • Here's the Big Opportunity I See in U.S. Bancorp's Q3 Earnings

    U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) generated solid earnings in the third quarter, with $1.30 diluted earnings per share on total revenue of nearly $5.9 billion. U.S. Bancorp, which has $567 billion in assets, has achieved a strong valuation with a differentiated business model that includes a strong traditional banking operation and a more niche payments business that contributes roughly a quarter of the bank's overall profits. U.S. Bancorp's payments business serves a range of clients.

  • Are Annual Fees Worth It? They Sure Are to Credit Card Companies

    Annual fees are a big moneymaker for credit card companies, but are they a waste for consumers?