Millennials are living on their plastic as the pandemic sees their finances hit hard again by another recession

Serah Louis
Millennials are living on their plastic as the pandemic sees their finances hit hard again by another recession
Millennials are living on their plastic as the pandemic sees their finances hit hard again by another recession

Although American consumer debt declined last year due to decreased consumer spending during the pandemic, many millennial credit card holders are having financial deja-vu.

About 56% of millennials accrued more credit card debt during the pandemic, according to a CreditCards.com poll. And over half of those respondents blame COVID-19, which upset the job market last year, triggering thousands of retail and restaurant closures and resulting layoffs.

According to U.S. Census data, about 54% of people within the millennial age bracket said they mostly used their stimulus checks to pay off debt. But 26% said they mostly saved it in mid-January.

Millennials fall into the age bracket 24 to 40 and currently make up the largest portion of the current U.S. workforce, according to the PEW Research Center. But they still struggle with paying off hefty student loans and have not managed to stash away much in savings in order to cover day-to-day costs.

Many entered their peak earning years in the midst of the recession, and The Atlantic says this almost guarantees “that they will be the first generation in modern American history to end up poorer than their parents.”

Millennials have the fastest growing debt load

No money left. Stressed millennial couple counting last money at home
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Even before the pandemic, millennials — or Generation Y — lagged behind when it came to owning a home and amassing wealth, increasing their vulnerability to the economic downturn.

“Millennials are the most likely to have had their income compromised and least likely to have adequate emergency savings,” industry analyst Ted Rossman told USA Today. The group is more likely to prioritize paying off debt over saving, burdened by unwieldy student loans and rising living costs with fewer investments and houses to rent out or sell.

COVID-19 accelerated the shift to contactless payments across the board in 2020. Consumers became more leery of exchanging paper bills and coins with a virus on the loose, especially when swiping a card or tapping a watch against a terminal could suffice.

That doesn’t mean consumers have become more careful with their credit, however.

The CreditCards.com study, which was conducted right before the second stimulus deal was approved by Congress in December 2020, showed that over half of U.S. adults added to their credit card debt during the pandemic. Nearly two-thirds of credit card debtors in the poll said that if COVID-19 continued to surge, it would “affect their ability to make minimum credit card payments in the next three months.”

Millennials led the other generations in accruing the most credit card debt (56%), compared to 53% of Gen X and 46% of baby boomers.

Experian notes that millennials have the fastest growing debt load, and places the average credit card balance for a millennial at $4,651 and non-mortgage debt at over $27,000.

Millennials were shaken up by the financial crisis (again)

Five unemployed millennials wait their turn for a job interview.
fizkes / Shutterstock

Millennials hold the dubious distinction of having experienced two different economic recessions.

NPR reported that a financial crisis can leave “scarring effects” on wages, especially for those who entered the workforce in the midst of the Great Recession — the lower the wages you start with, the lower your net worth will likely be in the future.

The country’s total credit card debt and delinquencies declined during the pandemic, according to the CreditCards.com study, however while higher-income professionals have saved money by working remotely, lower-income workers, particularly those in the service industry, are still struggling.

Those dependent on contract work face even less job security and often fewer benefits. Many are turning to side-gigs to support themselves because one job just isn’t enough.

The low income and high debt loop isn’t something you want to get stuck in. It can damage your credit history and hurt your chances to apply for things you really want later on, like a mortgage for your dream home, or a car loan.

Don’t let debt dent your credit score

Frustrated worried young woman looks at laptop upset by bad news.
Nebojsa Tatomirov / Shutterstock

Experian found that millennials actually improved their credit scores last year — with an average credit score of 658 compared to 2019’s score of 647 — however, lenders are tightening their standards.

In fact, nearly a third of millennials were rejected for credit in 2020, according to a Bankrate poll.

Monitor your credit score: Skipping your credit card payments hurts your credit score, which banks and lenders look at when you apply for credit cards and loans to determine whether you’re a reliable borrower.

Millennials grapple with lower-than-average credit scores. This means they can end up paying higher interest rates on loans and get lower credit card limits, since — generally — they are more likely to be considered risky borrowers.

It’s important to keep track of payments, review your recent financial history and check your credit score regularly.

Consider consildating your debt: You can apply for a debt consolidation loan, a low interest personal loan or a balance transfer credit card to help make your debt load more manageable through the pandemic as you wait for more relief from the government.

Make paying your student loans a little easier: If you’re still struggling to pay off student loans, you could potentially save thousands of dollars in interest by refinancing.

Use your skills or hobbies to supplement your income: It’s also a good idea to maximize your income, especially if you can capitalize on doing things that you love. You can create an account on an online marketplace for freelancers where you can make some extra money on your own schedule using skills you already have.

Make paying your student loans a little easier: If you’re still struggling to pay off student loans, you could potentially save thousands of dollars in interest by refinancing.

Use your skills or hobbies to supplement your income: It’s also a good idea to maximize your income, especially if you can capitalize on doing things that you love. You can create an account on an online marketplace for freelancers where you can make some extra money on your own schedule using skills you already have.

Recommended Stories

  • L.A. restaurants struggle with a new form of dine-and-dash

    Spoon by H restaurant is closing after months of reduced business, chargebacks and refund requests during the pandemic. It's just one of many restaurants footing the bill as diners discover new ways to dine and dash.

  • How To Tackle Paying Off Unexpected Medical Debt

    Unexpected medical debt is a real concern, especially while people continue to battle the pandemic. A survey from Freedom Debt Relief regarding how people are handling finances, including medical...

  • Over half of Brits are planning to take this type of trip after the pandemic

    One to bookmark for your post-pandemic holiday planning From Country Living

  • 30% Of Americans Have Tapped Into Their Retirement Accounts: Here's Why That's No Reason To Panic

    Many Americans have been forced to take drastic financial measures to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, for a surprisingly large amount of people, those drastic measures included tapping into retirement savings. A new survey by Kiplinger found 30% of older American workers have either withdrawn or borrowed against their IRA or 401(k) in the past year. In March 2020, the CARES Act allowed Americans to borrow up to $100,000 from their retirement accounts. The good news for these Americans is that they have up to three years to replace that borrowed money without taxes or penalties. In the past year, the majority of those surveyed who took out such loans did so aggressively, borrowing more than $50,000. Related Link: 10 Powerful Ways To Maintain Conviction In A Losing Trade Don’t Panic: Clark Kendall, president of Kendall Capital, recently said that if you're one of the thousands of Americans that borrowed a significant amount of money from your retirement account, there’s no reason to panic at this point. However, keep in mind that you will be hit hard by taxes and penalties if you don't repay the loan within three years, so make repayment a priority as soon as it's financially viable given your personal situation. For Americans who need money, but haven’t yet turned to their retirement accounts, Kendall said they should consider that route an absolute last resort. “Exhaust other resources, such as emergency funds or other easily accessible forms of savings, before tapping retirement accounts,” he said. Know Your Options: Going the loan route is much more attractive at this point considering any withdrawals by Americans younger than 59.5 years of age will be hit with a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Those withdrawals will also be taxed as ordinary income, making them subject to the typical income tax rate as well. For anyone in an extreme short-term money crunch, there is an exception to the rule allowing people with an IRA to withdraw money without penalty as long as it is returned within 60 days. Before taking any drastic measures, Kendall said Americans should make sure they fully understand all their financial options and the potential consequences associated with each. “Factors such as age, family status, pension or no pension, spousal income, etc., affect these options — so coordinating with a financial advisor before making such moves remains wise,” he said. Benzinga’s Take: Another option that might be more appropriate for many homeowners, rather than tapping into a retirement account, is a home equity line of credit. Retirement savings are the ultimate next egg, so borrowing against your house could potentially help you avoid losing peace of mind about your future. (Photo by Jorge Flores on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Much Investing ,000 In Home Depot Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth TodayHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Macy's Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is This Viral Helen Keller TikTok Scary Evidence That Our Kids Aren't Learning History?

    Every once in a while, a viral video comes along that makes us question everything we thought we knew. Whether it’s a miracle scientific breakthrough or a sanity-saving parenting hack that’s so obvious it’s painful. Sometimes, though, it offers parents a glimpse into their children’s worlds, and what they find there can be startling or […]

  • Shares in Iced-Tea-Maker-Turned-Blockchain-Firm Delisted by SEC

    Long Blockchain Corporation's shares have been ejected from U.S. public markets.

  • Analysis: Fed's Powell set table for Biden economy, but will he stay for dessert?

    Over the past year Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has engineered the largest economic rescue in U.S. history, thrown a controversial lifeline to companies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and steered a sweeping labor-friendly revamp of monetary policy that any presidential administration would welcome. Is it enough to earn the 68-year-old former investment banker four more years as the head of the U.S. central bank?That question will get increased attention during this, the final year of Powell's term, and the conversation may start as early as this week when the Fed chief delivers his semi-annual update on the economy in two hearings before Congress. The testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will be Powell's first since President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats took control of the White House and Capitol Hill.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a top priority of President Joe Biden toward a full House vote on passage expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. "We must act swiftly to put an end to this pandemic and to stem the suffering felt by so many millions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • We put our extravagant neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. Should I save for a home or buy a Tesla Model 3?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying These 3 Stocks for ARK Invest Last Week

    The hottest person in the usually quiet world of exchange-traded funds  is Cathie Wood. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a big buy from Wood last week. The big Feb. 18 buy came immediately after Palantir reported its quarterly financials, which sent the stock sharply lower and gave Wood a bargain entry point.

  • Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on mortgage rates? Don't bet on it

    Experts say borrowers should still move quickly, in case rates go even higher.

  • How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities

    If you had $1 million saved for retirement, you'd be set, right? Let's do the math. The average retirement age is about 62 for women and nearly 65 for men, and the average life expectancy in the...

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.