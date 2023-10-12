Millennials the real winners of baby boomer wealth surge

Baby boomers are often been hailed as the most fortunate generation, benefiting from generous increases in property values.

But far from hoarding their capital, a new academic report says they will share it – making millennials the real winners of the wealth boom.

Although those older than 65 have benefited from significant increases in housing value, around 80pc of these asset increases will be shared, researchers found.

Bequests worth £110bn are made every year in private transfers, according to the study, published in The Economic Journal this month. This includes £99bn through wills and a further £11bn made while the giftor is living.

The findings come amid an ongoing housing crisis for millennials, with just one in five adults aged under 40 agreeing they will “definitely” be able to buy their own home in the next decade.

Older generations are “passing down what they can”, said Professor James Sefton, of Imperial College Business School.

“[They are] consuming only some for themselves, taking at least some of the sting out of unequal circumstances,” he said.

“When we talk about fairness and ‘millennials versus boomers’, this is the key point. In a society already burdened with conflict, this is one battle that maybe isn’t a battle at all.

“Circumstances change between generations, but our findings show they support each other through this, passing down wealth to address inequalities that certainly exist, but may not be as attritional as they are sometimes portrayed.”

The study shows “older generations are good parents”, Prof Sefton added.

Academics from the Imperial College Business School, the ESRC Centre for Population Change, and the Resolution Foundation used data from the Office for National Statistics and HMRC to examine private wealth increases and transfers between 2005 and 2015.

This formed the basis for predicting how younger generations would benefit from asset appreciation.

Older generations have more than sufficient resources to support their own consumption and can leave £4.25 trillion in bequests to younger generations, the study found.

This sum is sufficient to cover the savings gaps of living and future (unborn) generations, as well as leaving an overall surplus of £84bn.

Increases in property prices were analysed as a key driver behind this wealth transfer.

Between 2005 and 2015, aggregate gross housing wealth increased in 2015 productivity-adjusted prices from £5,248 trillion to £5,934 trillion.

Those aged over 60 in 2015 held on average £101,000 more in assets than the same age groups in 2005.

The researchers also noted differences in financial consumption by older and younger generations.

Individuals born in 1990 are consuming roughly 7.5pc less as a cohort than the generation born in 1970 did at the same age.

By contrast, individuals over 65 increased private consumption by £16,000 on average between 2005 and 2015, and those over 70 by £18,000.

