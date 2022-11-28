kupicoo / iStock.com

Hello, everyone! I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving break, and happy Cyber Monday to those who celebrate. Here are today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Millennials Will Need $4 Million To Live Comfortably in Retirement

If you’re a millennial wondering how much money you’ll need to retire comfortably, now might be a good time to practice some calming techniques. You’ll probably need anywhere from $3 million to $4 million saved up, according to a pair of recent studies. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Target Cyber Monday Deals Offer Something for Everyone

Holiday shoppers who want to get their Target fix for Cyber Monday have plenty of gift choices. The retailer has listed dozens of online deals for today. You’ll find a wide selection of toys, home goods, electronics, furniture and outdoor items. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: How Retirees Can Achieve Tax Benefits Through Charitable Giving

Following the retail extravaganza of Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday. Retirees inclined to participate by donating to charity on this “holiday” should be mindful of ways their gifts can qualify them for a tax break. Read the full story here

Bonus: 40 Ways To Save Money Over the Holidays

Between the holiday ham and toys for the kids, end-of-the-year spending can blow any devoted saver’s budget. Here are 40 ways to cut down on spending and make this holiday season (financially) stress-free. See them all

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Millennials’ New Retirement Goal, Cyber Monday Deals & Top Financial News for Nov. 28