Millennials, What's The Most Important Thing You've Learned About Work And Careers?

No matter how hard you study or how much you train, nobody enters the workforce knowing everything. It's a process of trial and error, and we all end up learning a lot along the way.

Since millennials have been at work for a while now, I got to wondering what kinds of career lessons we've all been discovering — so I want to hear from you.

Maybe you finally realized that it's OK for you to say no. You don't have to take on extra projects or spend your weekends at your desk. You used to really overwork yourself, but you feel so much better since you learned how to say no.

Or perhaps you discovered that what you thought was your dream job was actually not a great fit for you at all, so you explored other options. And now you're working in a field that you never would have expected.

Or maybe you used to be afraid to take time off, but then you experienced a period of burnout. Since then, you've started to schedule regular breaks for yourself so you have time to relax and refresh. You're happier for it, and your work is better too.

Share your biggest career lesson in the comments and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

