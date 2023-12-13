Millennium to apply Victus Nox lessons to missile warning satellites

Courtney Albon
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — In September, Millennium Space Systems played a key role in a Space Force mission to demonstrate the ability to deliver a spacecraft and launch it on rapid timelines. The company now says it wants to apply lessons from that mission, dubbed Victus Nox, to other areas including the Space Force’s Missile Track Custody program.

“We will definitely be able to transfer that knowledge and leverage that success from Victus Nox on programs like Missile Track Custody,” CEO Jason Kim told C4ISRNET in an interview.

For Victus Nox, Millennium took advantage of its active Altair satellite bus production line to deliver a spacecraft in a matter of months — a process that typically takes years. Then, just 60 hours before lift off, the Space Force notified the company that it should ship the satellite to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and integrate it to a Firefly Aerospace rocket.

Following the launch, the satellite completed its checkout and was ready for operations in just 37 hours. That phase often takes weeks or months, Kim said. That speed is largely owed to the automated systems Millennium uses for on-orbit checkout.

“Due to that flexibility and due to the active production lines, we can move really fast,” he said.

In late November, Millennium completed its critical design review for the Missile Track Custody program, which aims to develop a constellation of satellites in medium Earth orbit, between 1,200 and 22,000 miles above Earth.

Those spacecraft will be equipped with sensors to spot and track missiles and will send that data to users on the ground. The Space Force plans to develop the satellites in batches, or epochs, with each more capable than the next. The first epoch will include 9 satellites and the second 18.

The service requested $538 million for the effort in fiscal 2024 and plans to spend $3.5 billion through FY28 to build out the constellation.

Millennium is on contract to deliver six satellites as part of Epoch 1 and RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, will deliver three. The service awarded L3Harris a prototyping contract in June, and the company intends to compete for the second epoch.

Now that Millennium’s satellite has passed its critical design review, it is set to enter a year-long test phase. Lindsay Dewald, deputy program manager for the effort, told C4ISRNET the company will use digital engineering tools to validate the system’s performance.

“We’re transitioning to high fidelity testing of various aspects that verify and validate our analysis to date in that digital environment,” she said in the same interview. “We perform those tests throughout 2024 while we are receiving parts that are already on order, enabling us to be ready for an integration readiness review.”

That readiness review will occur in late 2024 or early 2025, she added.

While the program carries some schedule and technical risks, Dewald said the company’s use of heritage components and its rigorous digital testing environment should mitigate those and keep the program on pace.

As it focuses on Epoch 1 satellite development, Millennium is also thinking ahead to Epoch 2. The Space Force plans to release a draft solicitation in early 2024 and a final request for proposals later that year.

The company is establishing a production line dedicated to Missile Track Custody, and Kim and Dewald noted that having a stable satellite design for Epoch 1 will help the company in later stages of the program when it’s incorporating new capabilities.

“Throughout the recent phases . . . we kept an eye on not only ensuring we meet our Epoch 1 requirements and capabilities, but how do we put the hooks in and how do we account for being able to do refresh and mature technology in the future to meet the government’s mission needs as it develops this critical mission capability,” Dewald said.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Tesla's latest Optimus robot can handle an egg without breaking it

    Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.

  • Best snow tires of 2024

    We've highlighted 18 of the best snow and winter tires given high marks by Consumer Reports Tire Rack and Discount Tire with links where you can buy them.

  • Amazon shoppers love this compact rowing machine — and this is the cheapest it’s been all year

    Get a full-body cardio and strength training workout right at home.

  • Google debuts Imagen 2 with text and logo generation

    Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities including the ability to render text and logos.

  • Google brings Gemini Pro to Vertex AI

    After coming to Bard and the Pixel 8 Pro last week, Gemini, Google's recently announced flagship gen AI model family, is launching for Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI. Gemini Pro, a lightweight version of a more capable Gemini model, Gemini Ultra, currently in private preview for a "select set" of customers, is now accessible in public preview in Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform, via the new Gemini Pro API. "Gemini's a state-of-the-art natively multimodal model that has sophisticated reasoning advanced coding skills," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • Andalusia Labs raises $48M Series A to improve digital asset risk infrastructure

    Digital asset risk infrastructure-focused Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, has raised $48 million in a Series A round at a valuation “north of $1 billion,” the company exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Lightspeed Venture partners led the round; and other investors include Mubadala Capital as well as existing participants like Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Currency Group, among others. Alongside the fresh capital raise, Andalusia Labs opened its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • New York, New York: Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson named NFL Offensive Players of the Week

    Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • Apple introduces protection to prevent thieves from getting your passwords

    Apple introduced new security settings with the iOS 17.3 developer beta on Tuesday to prevent thieves from entering your passcode to get your info including account passwords. Apple will likely roll out the final version of iOS 17.3 in a few weeks. The new protections include the mandatory use of Face ID or Touch ID before performing sensitive actions like looking at passwords or using saved payment methods in Safari.

  • These 40+ splurge-worthy gifts are actually worth the money — tech, home, style, travel and more

    Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • European Union lawmakers agree deal to bolster gig worker rights

    The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.

  • The best 15 last-minute Christmas gifts for 2023

    These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Wiz, Caps to Virginia?

    Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.