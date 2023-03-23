Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) investors are sitting on a loss of 15% if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK) share price has gained 16% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 25% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

View our latest analysis for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 13% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 6% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's TSR for the last 5 years was -15%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand shareholders are down 4.5% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.2%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

