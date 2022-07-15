Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = NZ$49m ÷ (NZ$681m - NZ$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has an ROCE of 7.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.9% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

See our latest analysis for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 13% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here