Miller is found guilty of killing Angela Brosso, Melanie Bernas in 'canal killings' trial

Bryan Miller has been found guilty of murdering two young women, Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas, in Phoenix 30 years ago.

The verdict was delivered Tuesday by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen, who presided over the bench trial without a jury. It closes a chapter in the decades-long "canal killings" case, which shocked the region in the early 1990s.

Brosso and Bernas, killed 10 months apart in 1992 and 1993, were cycling along the canal when they were attacked by Miller. He delivered a fatal stab wound to each young woman's back and then mutilated and sexually assaulted them as or after they died.

Miller evaded capture for more than 20 years before his arrest in 2015 after new DNA analysis led police to him.

At his trial, which began on Oct. 3, 2022, Miller pleaded not guilty for reasons of insanity.

Over the course of the six-month bench trial — the lack of a jury highly unusual for a capital murder case — his attorneys argued he had been in the grip of a dissociative trauma state when he killed Brosso and Bernas and was unable to comprehend his actions.

The trial was dominated by accounts of Miller's childhood, particularly the abuse he suffered from his mother, who died in 2010.

But the defense wasn't accepted by Cohen, who declared Miller guilty of kidnapping, murdering, and attempting to sexually assault each victim. Cohen deliberated alone in the jury room.

The case will now proceed to the sentencing phase, in which Cohen will first rule on whether Miller is eligible for the death penalty and then on whether he should receive it.

The young women killed

At about 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, 1992, Angela Brosso went out for an evening bike ride.

She lived with her boyfriend, Joe Krakowiecki, in an apartment by Cactus Road and Interstate 17. They often cycled together along the canal.

That night, he stayed home to bake Brosso a birthday cake. She was going to turn 22 the next day.

When she wasn't home an hour later, Krakowiecki began to worry. The young couple watched "In Living Color" together at 8 p.m. every Sunday night without fail, and it was highly unusual that Brosso hadn't made it back in time.

He testified that he went out looking for her a few times, then called a friend, and then the police.

Brosso was found the next morning. Bloody drag marks led up a slight incline to where her body lay in a field just east of the apartment building where she had lived.

She had been beheaded, her head nowhere to be seen, and mutilated, her body almost severed in two. She was naked except for her sneakers.

A forensic examination later found evidence of sexual assault and determined she had died from a stab wound to the back that pierced her lung and aorta.

Her head was found 11 days later and a mile and half away, in the Arizona Canal where it flows by Metrocenter.

Marlene Bernas last saw her daughter around 7 p.m. the evening of Sept. 21, 1993.

Melanie, a 17-year-old junior at Arcadia High School, had stayed home from school sick that day. She was sitting on the couch when Marlene went out for dinner, promising to be home in about two hours.

When she got home, Melanie wasn't there.

Bernas wasn't allowed to go out cycling on the canal at night, Marlene said. But she sometimes rode there with friends during the day and her bike was missing, leading investigators to conclude she had gone out for a ride.

The next morning, a cyclist called 911 after riding through a pool of blood by the I-17 underpass at Castles N' Coasters, close to where Brosso's head had been recovered 10 months earlier.

Drag marks led to where Melanie's body had been moved and eventually dropped into the water, drifting 12 feet before coming to a stop in some brush.

She had also suffered a stab wound to the back that pierced her lung and aorta, as well as a shallow cut to the neck and the letters WSC carved into her chest. She had also been sexually assaulted.

A sexual sadist, or dissociating from trauma?

Miller was 20 at the time Brosso and Bernas were killed.

When he was arrested in 2015, he was working at Amazon and living in north Phoenix with his teenage daughter. He had gained custody of her after divorcing his then-wife in 2006.

The state contended he was a sexual sadist who committed the murders because he wanted to kill, mutilate and sexually assault women. They presented DNA evidence showing Miller was a match to sperm samples taken from vaginal swabs from each victim and clothing at the crime scenes.

Prosecutors argued there was plenty of evidence of Miller's desires: in the violent porn he consumed, the BDSM sex he engaged in with his ex-wife, and in a document he wrote as a teenager detailing a plan to kidnap, mutilate and rape a girl.

And, they said, there was evidence of his planning: the fact the women were attacked alone in the dark and dragged off the bike path out of sight, that he must have brought a knife to the scene, and, in the case of Bernas, a turquoise bodysuit she was dressed in after her death.

The defense presented extensive evidence about Miller's childhood, arguing the abuse he suffered at the hands of his mother had been so traumatizing it had split his consciousness in two.

It was likely that at the time of the murders Miller's trauma state had boiled over, defense attorney Richard Parker said, taking over his normal state as he killed Brosso and Bernas.

Defense experts offered a variety of diagnoses for Miller, including Other Specified Dissociative Disorder — the illness at the centerpiece of the defense — and autism spectrum disorder, anxiety, depression, PTSD and its complex variation, and others.

State experts broadly contended Miller was sane at the time of the crimes and likely committed the murders due to his sexual sadism disorder and antisocial personality disorder, neither of which would have left him unable to know his actions were wrong.

