Miller gets 7 years in fentanyl plea

Oct. 18—A Crossville area man agreed to plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to sell in exchange for a seven-year prison sentence. It was one of six guilty pleas entered in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Oct. 1.

Walter Alred Miller, 37, will receive credit toward his seven-year sentence for 84 days already served in jail. Simple possession and a case in boundover status are to be dropped.

Miller is accused of possessing fentanyl for sale on Oct. 21, 2020, according to an arrest report filed by at the time Deputy Tyler Yoder.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Marcus Jerry Woods, 41, charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment, pled guilty to the two charges and received a two-year sentence with credit for 58 days already served in jail. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence in General Sessions Court. The charge stems from a traffic stop by THP Trooper Sgt. Justin Mote on Oct. 8, 2020, from which Woods fled.

—Buddy Allen Johnson, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received an eight-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from a Sept. 2 arrest by CCSO deputies.

—Tammy Sarah King, 46, pled guilty to an information charging felony possession of marijuana with intent and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. She was fined $1,000 and is to pay court costs. The charge stems from a May 16 arrest on Cane Creek Rd. during a search of property as a result of a Crimestopper tip.

—Zachary Walden, 27, pled guilty to an information charging auto burglary and received a one-year suspended sentence with 16 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Walden is to pay $60 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from a vehicle break-in on Wilson Dr. April 21.

—Mariah Worley, 25, pled guilty to an information charging evading arrest and assault and received a one-year sentence to be served. The charges stem from a June 12 incident during which an assault took place. Worley then sped away from a traffic stop conducted by THP Trooper Sgt. Justin Mote. Worley is being given credit for 71 days served in jail.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com