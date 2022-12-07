Miller High Life Made a 'Leg Lamp Beer Tower' — Here's How to Get One

Reuters

Russia's invasion of Ukraine plunged Europe into its biggest land war since World War Two, igniting a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities and damaged the global economy. Putin, who turned 70 in October, was, however, incensed by what he saw as Ukraine's treacherous Westwards pivot, and ordered an invasion - which he called "a special military operation" - nonetheless. His goal was to root out what he saw as excessive and potentially dangerous Western influence in an area where Moscow once held sway and to speed up what he saw as an inevitable historical shift to a multi-polar world.