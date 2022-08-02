Miller pleads to series of trailer, vehicle thefts

Aug. 1—A Cumberland County man accused of going on a theft spree in 2021 entered four guilty pleas in Cumberland County Criminal Court July 15.

John Dale Miller, 38, was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000.

He entered the following guilty pleas:

—Theft of more than $10,000 and theft of property of more than $2,500, occurring on March 16, 2021, and involving a Ditch Witch trencher and utility trailer, investigated by CPD Dets. Jon Tollett, Tim Vandever and Kevin Wood, CPD Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz, CCSO Investigator Bo Kollros, Cookeville PD JustinLong and Harriman PD James Wadsworth.

—Theft of more than $1,000 occurring on March 16, 2021, the theft of a cargo trailer belonging to Homestead Baptist Church and investigated by CCSO Investigator Bo Kollros.

—Theft of more than $1,000, occurring on Aug. 5, 2021, and involving a pop-up camper investigated by CCSO Deputy Thomas Henderson.

—Theft of more than $1,000 occurring on Nov. 17, 2021, involving a box trailer stolen in Harriman.

Remaining charges were dropped.

Miller is being given credit for 341 days already served and the sentences are to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com