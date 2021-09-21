Miller Value Partners is Betting on Quotient Technology (QUOT) Stock

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is one of them. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions. In the last three months, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) stock lost 45%. Here is what the fund said:

"Quotient Technologies Inc. (QUOT) fell -33.90% over the period after reporting first quarter results. The company reported revenue of $115.3M ahead of consensus of $110.7M and EBITDA of $6.84M beating consensus of $6.11M. The company raised full year guidance on revenue to $505-$525M with the midpoint ($515M) coming in below consensus of $518M, and EBITDA of $50-$65M with the midpoint ($57.50M) coming in below consensus of $61M."

Miller Value Partners has been a long time Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) bull. In November 2020, we shared Miller Value Partners QUOT’s thesis in this article.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) stock increased by about 32% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in QUOT's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

