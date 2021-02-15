Miller Value Partners Sells Peloton (PTON) Citing ‘Elevated Expectations’

Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its ‘Opportunity Equity’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A net return of 35.4% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 12.15% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Miller Value Partners, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that they sold their positions in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Peloton Interactive, Inc. is an exercise equipment and media company that currently has a $45.5 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, PTON delivered a decent 53.46% return and settled at $154.67 per share at the closing of February 12th.

Here is what Miller Value Partners has to say about Peloton Interactive, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"We recently exited Peloton because of heightened risk of falling short of elevated expectations, along with our belief that other names offered better opportunities. We bought Peloton in the low $20s right after the IPO believing it was a misunderstood disruptor with a powerful brand that could change the way large numbers of people exercise. We still see significant potential for Peloton to grow the business over the long term.

However, we estimate current market expectations imply Peloton will grow at a slightly greater rate than Apple did from a comparable level of revenue for the next 22 YEARS. Very few companies have a shot at this type of performance. Work by Michael Mauboussin shows companies’ competitive advantage periods (the period over which it can earn excess returns) average 10-15 years. Alternatively, Peloton will need to grow topline 38% annually over the next 10 years to justify the current price, well ahead of Netflix’s 28% topline growth from a comparable revenue level. Not a bet we want to make."

Just recently, we published an article about Blue Hawk Investment Group's Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) investment thesis. PTON delivered a whopping 459.18% return in the past 12 months.

Our calculations show that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) does not belong in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

