MillerKnoll launches pilot program offering free transportation to work

MillerKnoll has become the most recent West Michigan employer to launch a pilot program with Wheels to Work. The move is part of a broader shift toward flexibility for employees during a nationwide staffing shortage.

ZEELAND — No car, no problem.

That's the idea behind Wheels to Work, a cost-sharing program through Grand Rapids nonprofit Hope Network designed to give employees reliable, affordable transportation to work — no matter the shift.

"A couple of years ago, we started to explore different options to attract talent in non-traditional ways, and we knew there were employees out there who might not be able to apply because of transportation issues," said Paula Perkins, talent acquisition manager at MillerKnoll.

"We actually piloted Wheels to Work back then, but it never really gained traction. At the time, it was just a different market. But in the last six months, the labor market has been so challenging in terms of attracting and retaining talent. We wanted to get more creative with our outreach and find a way to stand out, so we thought it would be a good time to refresh this pilot and try again."

Over the last week, a handful of riders on third shift joined the program.

"That's the shift with the most job openings and the most turnover, and that's pretty traditional," Perkins said. "Those hours aren't easy for everyone, and if you're looking for transportation, resources are limited. We wanted to help our employees, whether they've got a car in the shop or their ride to work isn't always reliable. Right now, it's about retaining our workers."

MillerKnoll in Zeeland on Thursday, Feb. 11. The business is the most recent along the lakeshore to pilot a partnership with Wheels to Work.

But if the pilot goes well, Perkins would like to see the program expand to more facilities and shifts in Holland and Zeeland, then in Spring Lake and Muskegon. Eventually, Wheels to Work could bring talent from Grand Rapids to the lakeshore.

"Then we'd really shift to promoting this resource for talent attraction," she said.

To join the program, employees file an application and coordinate pick-up times and locations. Companies are given a report, and help shoulder the cost of transportation. MillerKnoll has chosen to cover all costs for the duration of the pilot — and perhaps beyond.

"That way, it's a benefit to our employees," Perkins said.

MillerKnoll isn't the only company using Wheels to Work, but it is one of the first along the lakeshore. Besides MillerKnoll and Tyson in Zeeland, most participating employers and staffing agencies are headquartered in Grand Rapids.

Wheels to Work is just one of the ways MillerKnoll is catering to its workers.

"Every employer has to look at being more creative right now," Perkins said. "We've created a part-time shift in the evenings, we've added weekend shifts. We've been customizing for the employee, to a degree, and those alternative schedules help fill gaps in production."

Learn more about Wheels to Work at ridewheelstowork.com.

