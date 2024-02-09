STUARTS DRAFT – Miller’s Bake Shoppe’s pretzel day is Saturday.

The bakery does not always offer pretzels, but will for one day this month, Feb. 10.

“Where are our pretzel fans?” Miller's posted to Facebook. “Y’all have already been requesting pretzels, so we’re excited to have the first Pretzel Day of 2024 on February 10."

The previous largest pretzel day had staff handrolling about 5,400 pretzels in one day, Miller’s owner Peter Sawatzky told The News Leader. In anticipation for Saturday, the bakery prepared between 40 and 50 gallons of the in-house cheese sauce.

Miller's regular Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the pretzels will be made from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. After, pretzels will be available until they sell out.

According to the post, one pretzel will be $3.49, a half dozen is $18.79, and a dozen are $37.99. Gluten free pretzels are also available at $4.49 each.

Preparing for pretzel day on Saturday.

“Our hand-rolled soft pretzels are baked fresh, … served with marinara, mustard, or our house-made cheese sauce!” reads the announcement post. “Bring your family and friends! We’d love to see y’all again!”

Locals unable to come on Saturday will have another chance soon.

“On our Customer Appreciation Day, this year on March 23, everyone gets a free Pretzel for coming in, as well as other specials going on that day,” Sawatzky told The News Leader.

Preparing for pretzel day on Saturday.

More: I’m a Newtown Kid! How the '90s 'Staunton C.I.A' helped neighborhood kids

More: Augusta County homes sold for 60 percent over assessment in 'super hyper' market. What does it mean for taxes?

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Miller's Bake Shoppe holds pretzel day Saturday in Stuarts Draft