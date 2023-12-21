Millersburg considers reducing speed limit to 25 mph on state Route 83, north to south

MILLERSBURG − After nearly two hours of discussion, Millersburg council has a better idea of what it can do in establishing speed limits within the village.

A special meeting was held earlier this month to discuss the various speed limits in the village. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Traffic Engineer David Hoffman was on hand to offer his input.

“We reviewed each state route speed limit within town,” said Village Administrator Nate Troyer. “The consensus was to leave East and West Jackson (state Route 39) and North Crawford/Massillon Road (state Route 241) as is.”

The stumbling block that took up most of the discussion was the various speeds along North and South Clay streets.

Solicitor Bob Hines said that in 1954, Millersburg Mayor Oscar Miller signed a document that established the speed limit on state Route 83 North (Clay Street/Wooster Road) within the village to be 25 mph.

"As far as ODOT is concerned, since 1954, the speed limit has been 25 miles per hour," Hines said. "Let's assume that the speed limit signs were never changed to 25. If village council wants to make the speed limit 25, they can rely on that 1954 speed study and reduce the speed limit to 25 by putting up 25 miles per hour signs."

Hoffman added all he needs is the revision by council to bring that to fruition.

He said ODOT would work with the village in making sure signage was correct and correctly located, Troyer added.

The village of Millersburg is trying to decide what the safest speed limit through town should be and is working with ODOT to ensure proper signage.

Slower speeds are safer speeds

Councilman Bob Shoemaker said he is in favor of making the speed limit 25 mph all the way through town north and south.

Councilman Brad Conn agreed.

"Going 35 through town is too fast," he said.

Police Chief Matt Shaner added slower speeds are safer speeds.

The next steps

Troyer pointed out setting the speed limitsis not going to happen overnight.

"At this point we are working on determining if the north and south sections will meet the definition of a business district," Troyer said. "If so, council will need to pass an ordinance setting those sections of the roads as such, file it with ODOT and if accepted, the speed limits will be changed.

"The other state routes (241, 39 East and West) are remaining unchanged, we are just going to formally ask ODOT to review and verify that signs are in the proper locations," he continued.

Troyer said there will be more discussion at the next meeting, which is Tuesday.

"After that, we will begin the ordinance process, filing with ODOT, etc., so it will definitely be after the first of the year until anything happens," Troyer said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Speed limit on state Route 83 in Millersburg may be reduced to 25 mph