Millersburg council to meet 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month in 2024

Village of Millersburg council will meet at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month in 2024, with the following exceptions:

The second meeting in May will be held Tuesday, May 28, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

During June, July and August there will be only one meeting per month, which will be held the second Monday.

Meetings are held at the Village Office, 6 N. Washington St., Millersburg. Questions may be directed to Karen Shaffer, clerk-treasurer, 330-674-1886.

