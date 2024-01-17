Millersburg council to meet 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month in 2024

Wooster Daily Record

Village of Millersburg council will meet at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month in 2024, with the following exceptions:

  • The second meeting in May will be held Tuesday, May 28, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

  • During June, July and August there will be only one meeting per month, which will be held the second Monday.

Meetings are held at the Village Office, 6 N. Washington St., Millersburg. Questions may be directed to Karen Shaffer, clerk-treasurer, 330-674-1886.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Millersburg Council to meet 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays

Recommended Stories