MILLERSBURG − A special village council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, to review results of the traffic study conducted on South Clay Street.

An Ohio Department of Transportation representative will attend to discuss speed limits on the state routes in the village.

The meeting will be held at Millersburg Village Hall, 6 N. Washington St.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Millersburg to hold special council meeting