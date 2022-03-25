Millersburg man gets life sentence in prison for killing roommate while intoxicated

Grant Ritchey, The Daily Record
·1 min read
A quiet residential neighborhood in downtown Millersburg was rocked by a shooting death Aug. 6, 2021 at this home on South Crawford Street.
A quiet residential neighborhood in downtown Millersburg was rocked by a shooting death Aug. 6, 2021 at this home on South Crawford Street.

MILLERSBURG – A Millersburg man who was in a drunken state shot and killed his roommate last summer was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by a Holmes County Common Pleas judge.

Steve D. Compton, 121 S. Crawford St., Millersburg, reached a plea agreement in Holmes County Common Pleas Court on March 14. He must spend at least 15 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

He pleaded guilty to murder while the murder with a firearm and two counts of felonious assault were dropped.

The night of the fatal shooting

Holmes County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at Compton's apartment at 2:33 a.m. on Aug. 6, according to a previous Daily Record report.

Christopher Smeby, 38, was found dead at the residency early Friday morning.

A warrant was issued for Compton's arrest by Friday afternoon but was later moot when Compton turned himself in at the sheriff's office that night.

Compton called 911 just after the murder around 2:30 a.m.

"I'm sorry," Compton said before dispatchers asked what the emergency was. A woman can be heard screaming and crying in the background.

"Um, I just killed a person. I'm at 121 sorry 121 S. Crawford St. I just shot a feller in the head and I'm sorry," Compton tells the dispatcher. "I'm sorry, I truly am."

Compton told dispatchers he shot Smeby in the head and asked to be arrested.

But before police arrived, Compton fled the scene, with a second 911 caller confirming to a dispatcher that he "took off in his truck."

Compton was transferred to the Lorain Correctional Institution, according to Holmes County Jail records.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Millersburg man gets life term in prison for killing roommate

Recommended Stories

  • Shooter convicted, gets life sentence in 2020 Holmes County homicide. Here's what happened.

    William Shane Parker was convicted of second-degree murder and destruction of, tampering with, or fabricating evidence in the slaying of Raul Guillen.

  • Shooter who paralyzed woman at Moraine Red Roof Inn gets more prison time

    A man convicted of attempted murder twice for shooting two people in a period of days will be in prison until he’s more than 80 years old.

  • Jury convicts Kentucky man of fatally shooting 3 people, including a pregnant woman

    A jury has convicted a Kentucky man of killing three people and an unborn child.

  • Attorney for woman charged with killing state troopers, pedestrian asks for bail

    The woman accused of killing two state troopers and a pedestrian while driving drunk Monday morning is in prison in Philadelphia, and her attorney is asking for arguing for bail.

  • Fan-made 'Star Wars' exhibit lands in New York

    STORY: A Star Wars exhibit of fan-made collectibles has landed in New York‘The Fans Strike Back’ features over 600 itemsincluding life-size figures, models, and sculptures and costumes from the films like Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Yoda, and Princess Leia[John Zaller, Executive Producer / Exhibition Hub]"The name of the exhibit is 'The Fans Strike Back' and it features fan art made by fans for fans. So the exhibition is really an exhibition that celebrates the fans themselves and their love of this genre, their exploration of the mythos that creates it. They're wanting to find their way through these universes, who they are and find their own identities. So it's really an exhibition that is by the fans, for the fans."Visitors are immersed in everything from a galaxy far, far away[John Zaller, Executive Producer / Exhibition Hub]"For a lot of fans, it's the mythos, it's the deep mythology that spans across all of these stories, all of the entire genre really. You have your classic set-ups between the hero and the villain, between good and evil. And you've always got your underdog who somehow finds a way. And we all find ourselves in that place in our lives where we wonder which path we're going to choose, so the stories are very relatable."

  • Suspect charged with manslaughter in shoving death of Broadway vocal coach posts bail, lawyer says

    ‘Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning, she will be released sometime today,’ lawyer says

  • Woman collapses and dies on LA marathon finish line

    Tributes have been paid to ‘amazing’ 46-year-old

  • Text messages reveal Justice Clarence Thomas' wife pushed White House to overturn 2020 election

    Text messages former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows provided to the House committee investigating the Capitol attack reveal Ginni Thomas, who is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, discussed a push to overturn the 2020 election results. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Dozens of Teens Arrested as TikTok Trend Spirals ‘Out of Hand’

    Volusia Sheriff; Peachtree City PoliceWhile catching up with some classmates at school on Tuesday morning, North Carolina ninth-grader Andrea Alonso suddenly felt an intense pain in her eye.“She was talking to her friends at the school door, and she felt that something hit her,” Andrea’s mother, Ana Rosa Alonso, told The Daily Beast.After Andrea called her in a panic, Alonso rushed to Olympic High School in Charlotte and found the school nurse preparing her daughter to be taken to the hospital.“

  • Florida Bridge Tender Is Arrested and Fired from Her Job After Police Discovered She Lied About Her Role In the Death of a Grandmother Crossing Bridge

    A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]

  • Four Dead After Suspected ‘Group Jump’ From Seventh Floor Balcony

    Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said

  • Florida restaurant cancels 'going to prison' party for Jan. 6 rioter seen with Pelosi's lectern

    A Florida restaurant canceled a "going to prison" party for a Capitol rioter who was photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern after the owner said that it was drawing too much attention. News Channel 8 reported that Caddy's Bradenton, a waterfront restaurant located outside of Tampa, Fla., canceled the April 1 event for Adam Johnson, who was sentenced to 75 days in prison last month for breaking into the U.S. Capitol...

  • Two babies found living in filth inside RV in Palatka, father arrested

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a disabled mobile receiving a tip that a man was living inside a mobile home with no running water, electricity, or working septic system with a one and two-year-old.

  • 'Depraved' woman who raped young girl laughs in court ahead of sentencing

    Vicki Bevan has admitted to 36 sexual offences described by the judge as some of the worst he had seen.

  • Mom killed visiting son’s grave on his ‘first birthday in heaven,’ Texas family says

    ”I can’t believe you are gone ... how y’all gonna kill her on her (son’s) birthday at his gravesite??”

  • Former Psych Ward Nurse Convicted In Cold Case Murder Of 12-Year-Old In 1986

    A former Washington psych nurse will likely die in prison for the 1986 murder of a 12-year-old that he was linked to through DNA. That DNA evidence led to the Tuesday conviction of Gary Hartman, 70, for the 1986 rape and murder of pre-teen Michella Welch in Tacoma, Washington, KOMO News reports. He was found guilty of first degree murder during the bench trial he had requested after less than two hours, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. Hartman, a former nurse, apologized and sobbed during t

  • Fatal shooting investigation in unincorporated Lafayette closes roadway

    A homicide investigation is underway in Contra Costa County after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. We spoke with an eyewitness who described the moments leading up to the shooting. Authorities say a suspect is outstanding.

  • 'I Hope You're Haunted By My Limp Body:' Cleveland Serial Rapist Who Pretended To Be Uber Driver Sentenced

    A serial rapist who sometimes pretended to be an Uber driver to lure in his victims has been sentenced for his crimes. Christian Burks, 26, was accused of kidnapping and raping five women between October 2017 and December 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio, as previously announced by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 41-44 and a half years in prison for a multitude of charges to which he had pleaded guilty to on March 9. Burks pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, fo

  • 3 men sentenced in father-daughter murder in East Cleveland; 2 get life sentences

    Emotions ran high in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Thursday when a judge handed down sentences for three men convicted in the kidnapping, torture and killing of a Bedford man and his 14-year-old daughter.

  • Former Sex Worker Describes 7 Hours of Torture by Alleged Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Dad

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Southern District of New YorkA former Sarah Lawrence College student on Thursday revealed twisted new details about alleged torture at the hands of her ex-roommate’s father, testifying that he ordered burgers and fries for a snack during a horrific episode that saw her bound, naked, to a chair.“He told me to strip naked, I did. Briefly, over the course of seven or eight hours, he ended up binding me to a chair, a desk chair in the room and suffocat