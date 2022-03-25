Millersburg man gets life sentence in prison for killing roommate while intoxicated

A quiet residential neighborhood in downtown Millersburg was rocked by a shooting death Aug. 6, 2021 at this home on South Crawford Street.

MILLERSBURG – A Millersburg man who was in a drunken state shot and killed his roommate last summer was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by a Holmes County Common Pleas judge.

Steve D. Compton, 121 S. Crawford St., Millersburg, reached a plea agreement in Holmes County Common Pleas Court on March 14. He must spend at least 15 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

He pleaded guilty to murder while the murder with a firearm and two counts of felonious assault were dropped.

The night of the fatal shooting

Holmes County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at Compton's apartment at 2:33 a.m. on Aug. 6, according to a previous Daily Record report.

Christopher Smeby, 38, was found dead at the residency early Friday morning.

A warrant was issued for Compton's arrest by Friday afternoon but was later moot when Compton turned himself in at the sheriff's office that night.

Compton called 911 just after the murder around 2:30 a.m.

"I'm sorry," Compton said before dispatchers asked what the emergency was. A woman can be heard screaming and crying in the background.

"Um, I just killed a person. I'm at 121 sorry 121 S. Crawford St. I just shot a feller in the head and I'm sorry," Compton tells the dispatcher. "I'm sorry, I truly am."

Compton told dispatchers he shot Smeby in the head and asked to be arrested.

But before police arrived, Compton fled the scene, with a second 911 caller confirming to a dispatcher that he "took off in his truck."

Compton was transferred to the Lorain Correctional Institution, according to Holmes County Jail records.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Millersburg man gets life term in prison for killing roommate