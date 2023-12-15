Pictured are five generations: Millersburg native Dorothy Evelyn (Miller) Orr Chase, 95 years old, of North Fort Myers, Florida, holding her great-great-grandson, 9-week-old Rhett Jamison Mason of Smyrna, Tennessee. Seated next to Dorothy is her great-grandson, Jared S. Mason of Smyrna, Tennessee. Standing behind them are Dorothy's daughter, Edith Elaine (Orr) Brown, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and her granddaughter, Wendi Renee (Mason) Bachman of North Fort Myers, Florida.

Pictured are five generations: Millersburg native Dorothy Evelyn (Miller) Orr Chase, 95 years old, of North Fort Myers, Florida, holding her great-great-grandson, 9-week-old Rhett Jamison Mason of Smyrna, Tennessee. Seated next to Dorothy is her great-grandson, Jared S. Mason of Smyrna, Tennessee. Standing behind them are Dorothy's daughter, Edith Elaine (Orr) Brown, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and her granddaughter, Wendi Renee (Mason) Bachman of North Fort Myers, Florida.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Millersburg native's family includes five generations