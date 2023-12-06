Millersport news: Christmas Breakfast and Elf Shelf this weekend

Join the Millersport Lions Club at its annual Christmas Breakfast and Elf Shelf Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Lions Clubhouse. Breakfast will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Elf Shelf will start at 9 a.m. There will also be a visit from Santa.

The breakfast menu will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, sausage gravy, biscuits, milk and juice. A donation of $5 per person with children 2 and younger eating free. The meat is donated by Bower & Sons.

Kids through the age of 12 may enter to shop the Elf Shelf once. Elves will be available to help with the children’s shopping and gift wrap the presents. Adults are not permitted in the Elf Shelf.

All proceeds go to support the Millersport Lions Club sponsored charities. The Lions wish everyone a Very Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year.

Blood drive

The Millersport Lions Club will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 13 in the Lions Clubhouse on Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter MillersportLions. Donors can speed up the pre-donation process by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. Come give blood Dec. 1 through Dec. 17 for a $10. Amazon.com gift card by email.

Christmas Cantata

Millersport Community Theatre and Millersport Methodist Church will join voices for the annual Christmas Cantata. The cantata will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Millersport Methodist Church sanctuary, 2310 Refugee Street in Millersport. The director for the performance is Josh Whetstone and will be accompanied by Rita Mohler. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall following the concert.

White Christmas Project

The Walnut Township Local Schools are proud to begin working on the annual White Christmas Project. The 55th annual White Christmas Project will receive donations from local businesses, organizations and community members to buy food and gifts to help families in the community as well as purchase fruit for baskets to remember our senior citizens.

Students wrap presents at Millersport Junior/Senior High School during the annual White Christmas project through the Walnut Township Local School District on Dec. 14, 2022 in Millersport, Ohio. Students wrap gifts for those in need and the presents are distributed around the community for Christmas.

The Student Council, High School Government class, and the National Honor Society work together to make this project so successful. The tremendous support of the school and entire community helps bring the true spirit of the Christmas season to so many. Deliveries of White Christmas fruit baskets and gifts will be assisted by Millersport Lions Club members and will begin around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Senior Citizens

The Millersport Senior Citizens met at noon Friday, Dec. 1 in the Lions Clubhouse on Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. Nancy Davis offered prayer before the potluck lunch. The Kitchen Committee for December is Carol Kitzmiller, Carol King and Bill Yates.

Following lunch President Ed Otte conducted the business meeting. Richard Neff and Carol King were wished a Happy December Birthday! The group was saddened to hear of the passing of Carolyn Ricketts. The club will make a contribution to FairHope Hospice in her memory. The group was reminded of the Village Christmas Parade on December 3rd and the Lions Breakfast and Elf Shelf on Dec. 9. The Dec. 15 meeting will feature a catered meal by Melody Boyer. Door prizes were won by Barb Voehringer, Dave Holtz, Debbie Gant, Richard Neff, Bill Yates, Rosie Brookover, Marty Holtz, and Nancy Davis. The meeting was adjourned for cards and Bingo.

