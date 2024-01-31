Millersport news: Council using Lancaster City ordinance for model for short-term rentals

Millersport Village Council met Jan. 9 in the Municipal Building. Nicole Crosson and Jim McKittrick were issued the oath of office by Mayor Gary Matheny. Dustin Bidwell was elected President of Council and the committees were the same as last year. The Safety Committee will be chaired by Stephanie Helle, with Dustin Bidwell and Nicole Crosson.

The Activities Committee will be chaired by Beth Butler with Jim McKittrick and Nicole Crosson. The Finance Committee will be chaired by Dustin Bidwell with Stephanie Helle and Rick Thompson. The Rules Committee will be chaired by Jim McKittrick with Rick Thompson and Beth Butler.

Motions were approved to accept the minutes of the December meeting and pay the bills.

John Wood of the Water Department reported that the replacement meters are nearly installed with approximately 36 to complete. Anyone who has not had their meter replaced is asked to please call Necco to get a new meter. The iron filter project will begin mid-February 2024.

Street Supervisor Dan Phelps reported he is ready for winter with salt from Walnut Township.

Millersport Police Chief Mark Consolo sent statistics for the month of December showing the department issued two traffic warnings.

Walnut Township Fire Chief Robert Price sent run totals for the month of December: Station 631 – 40 runs, Station 632 – 18 runs, Station 633 – 28 runs, and the department made 26 mutual aid runs.

Councilor Beth Butler followed up to go over the steps needed to establish rules, guidelines, fees and 3% bed tax on short-term rentals. The Lancaster City ordinance is one of the models being looked at to implement. A follow-up meeting was set to move forward on the ordinance then hold a meeting with input from the residents of the village to discuss the effects upon the village.

Bonnie Stutske will take over the Miller Park and Holiday Events that require decorations and flowers will be under her supervision. Tom Nebbergall will continue to be the Code Enforcement Officer and maintain the ball field.A discussion revolved around Music in the Park and the responsibility of paying the musicians, setting up and meeting the musicians, and advertising the events.

A letter will be sent to a South Bank Road resident by registered mail concerning a tampered water meter in their rental. The meter was disconnected but the wire lead was connected and readings were minimal. The actual usage would be much higher because none of the water was metered.

A resident requested information concerning building a structure on Lecrone Street. Questions were addressed and a copy of the zoning manual will be made available.

An ordinance setting Right of Way fees for 2024 was presented. An ordinance authorizing appropriations for 2024 was passed.

Residents interested in serving on the 2025 Bicentennial Committee should contact Vince Popo (614-562-7320)

Council approved the purchase and upgrade of the crosswalks in the village.

Blood drive

The Millersport Lions Club will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the Lions Clubhouse, 2900 Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter MillersportLions to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Share your heart. Come give in February for a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See rcblood.org/heart. Give blood. Help save lives.

School activities

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources visited Millersport High School to teach their Boaters’ Education Course. Nine students passed the course and are now licensed to operate a boat.

The Millersport High School National Honor Society hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 29. They were able to reach their goal of over 21 units of blood at the drive.

National Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s 26th National Take Back Day will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The local Walnut Township Fire Department will take part by hosting the event at Millersport Station 631.

