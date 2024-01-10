Millersport news: Walnut Township accepts clean waste oil but not paints or solvents

The Walnut Township Road Department of the Walnut Township Trustees accepts clean waste oil for heating purposes. They cannot accept paints, solvents, or oil contaminated with any other substances. They ask that these items be recycled in the correct manner.

Senior citizens

The Millersport Senior Citizens met at noon Friday, Jan. 5 in the Millersport Lions Clubhouse. President Ed Otte welcomed the 21 members and one guest present and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Nancy Davis gave the prayer before the potluck meal.

President Otte conducted the business meeting. An update was given on members who are sick and unable to attend the meeting. Door prizes were won by Nancy Davis, Jennifer Graham, Debbie Gant, Marty Holtz, Judy Harris, Pam Ricketts, Richard Neff, Alice Graham, Evelyn Worrell, Karen Mosher, Anita Bailey, Vivian Crist and Carol King. The meeting was adjourned for cards and Bingo.

The next meeting will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 19 in the Lions Clubhouse on Chautauqua Boulevard in Millersport. Anyone who is 55 years of age and older is encouraged to join.

School activities

Millersport Junior High School 8th Grade students visited the Fairfield Career Center. They were able to visit every program offered.

Students in the American History classes visited the Ohio Statehouse. Representative Kevin Miller met with the students after they toured the Statehouse and had lunch.

Walnut Township Trustees

The Walnut Township Trustees met for the 2024 Reorganization on Jan. 2 in the township office. Fiscal Officer Pam called for nominations for the Chairman position. Trustee Bill Yates was elected to be Chairman. Trustee Terry Horn was chosen to be Vice Chairman.

Robert Slater will continue to be the Trustees’ Representative to the Regional Planning Commission. Trustee Horn will be the representative to the Block Grant Board, FEMA programs, and Issue II funding. Trustee Doug Leith will continue as representative to the County Health Board for 2024. Fiscal Officer Underwood was chosen to be the Website Administrator with ITS as the Website Consultant. Trustee Yates will serve as the EMS Billing Authorized Official and Primary Contact for Change Health Care. Trustee Leith was nominated to the Walnut Township Safety Advisory Committee. Fiscal Officer Underwood will oversee the information systems. Mike Berry was reappointed as Walnut Township Zoning Inspector. Kelly Smith was appointed as Walnut Township Property Inspector. Trustee Leith will serve on the Volunteer Firefighters Dependency Fund.

Procedures were set for hiring any additional road workers in an emergency and additional office help at an hourly rate, for calling in employees for overtime, and employee timecard procedures. The Records Commission will consist of the Fairfield County Auditor, Fiscal Officer Underwood and Trustee Leith and shall adopt the records retention schedule. No records will be destroyed from 2023 without the approval of the Records Commission. The trustees moved to allow the IRS rate of $.67 per mile for travel expenses outside the township and pay other approved expenses. Rates were approved to reimburse Zoning Commission members, Board of Zoning Appeals members and the representative to Regional Planning Commission.

The trustees will continue to hold their meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. with the exception of the November meeting to be held on the first Wednesday. Meetings will be advertised in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, emails on file, the bulletin board and the website. If an emergency arises, the trustees can call a special meeting with 24-hour notice that will be posted on the front sign, the bulletin board, the doors of the township office and garage and emails on file.

