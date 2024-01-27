Millersville fires new police chief, days after firing city manager and city attorney
Millersville city officials have now fired their new police chief, just days after firing their city manager and city attorney.
Millersville city officials have now fired their new police chief, just days after firing their city manager and city attorney.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Multiple expenses may mean you need multiple financing options. The good news: there's no limit to how many personal loans you can have at once.
Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Ravens AFC title game.
Grab an amazing deal on denim from the Griselda star's line that will make you look — and feel — your best.
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
Psst: It would make the sweetest Valentine's Day gift.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.