Millersville loses 3rd police chief in a year, state agency moves ahead with investigation

Millersville Police Chief Melvin S. Brown Jr. and Assistant Chief Glenn Alred announced their resignations, effective Aug. 4 in an email to City Manager Scott Avery.

News of their resignations follow a months-long investigation by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission.

In a letter addressed to Brown on July 22, Assistant Chief Glenn Alred resigned, finding it necessary to step away due to recent circumstances.

“I have cherished my time working with the dedicated law enforcement professionals in our department, including the Chief of Police, city manager and our officers. However, due to recent circumstances, I find it necessary to step away from my position,” Alred wrote.

“It is with great sadness that I have come to this decision, as I have always been committed to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement,” he continued.

Melvin Brown Jr.

Brown resigned that following Monday, July 24, writing, “Although I appreciate very much your great support and guidance and the 5-0 confirmation vote of the commission as well as the efforts of the MPD team as well as the support of many in the community this is still necessary.”

“Additionally, my family, students, teammates, and I have grown weary of periodic information by the POST Commission and other anonymous allegations regarding staff members being published by local media in out of context sound bites that would lead one to believe something is amiss despite supporting statements from a POST Investigator and local District Attorney General as well as the City Attorney,” he continued.

Millersville’s 3rd Police Chief in a year

Melvin Brown, a 30-year Metro Nashville Police Department veteran, was offered the job as Millersville Police Chief in March 2023.

Brown was recommended for the chief's position in a 5-0 vote by the Millersville City Commission.

Before his 30-year career in law enforcement, Brown served with the U.S. Navy and then the Army National Guard as a First Sergeant, according to Brown's LinkedIn profile.

“I talked him into coming back to work… no one could believe that he agreed to come to work for me, but I was able to talk him into it just by being honest with him and sharing with him that I wanted to fix the police department,” said Avery.

Brown was the third Millersville Police Chief to take office in the last year.

Brown, 66, became Millersville’s interim police chief after former chief Dustin Carr resigned in December, having taken office following Police Chief Mark Palmer’s retirement earlier that year.

Both Palmer and Carr were mentioned in an open discrimination lawsuit filed by former Millersville police officers.

Millersville Mayor Tommy Long provided no comment at this time.

Why is P.O.S.T. investigating?

The state POST investigation questions whether the Millersville Police Chief and Assistant Chief work full time without law enforcement certification.

It was initially sparked by an allegation that Alred was working full time without law enforcement certification, according to the Tennessee POST Commission Investigative Unit Investigation Report from Feb. 23, 2023.

“(POST Assistant Director Rafael) Bello and myself traveled to Millersville Police Department to follow up on a complaint that Glenn Alred who is a full-time working police officer is not currently certified,” the report said.

The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission consists of 15 members from law enforcement personnel, legislators and citizens not connected with law enforcement, and is responsible for developing and enforcing the standards and training for police officers statewide.

The state commission has compliance rules concerning certification and hours worked for officers in Tennessee.

“Any person employed as a full-time law enforcement officer, after July 1, 1982, must be certified and must comply with pre-employment requirements,” according to the Tennessee Administrative Code, Title 1110 – Peace Officer Standards and Training, Chapter 1110-02 – Certification, Section 1110-02-.03 - Law Enforcement Officer Certification Requirements.

“Any officer seeking certification under these rules who conforms to pre-employment requirements must enroll in the Basic Law Enforcement Course as established in accordance with these rules within six months of initial employment as a law enforcement officer,” the administrative code continued.

“During the initial period prior to attending the Basic Law Enforcement Course, the recruit must be paired with a field Training Officer or other certified officer.”

Months-long investigation

Brown and Alred’s resignations came days after the recent POST commission meeting on July 21, held at the POST Commission Annex Building in Nashville on Lebanon Pike.

In the meeting, commission members discussed the status of the investigation, reviewed evidence and discussed next steps.

“What you’re reporting to this board is… are they operating illegally?” POST Chairman and Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin asked.

“If Chief Brown is alone, working full-time capacity, I would say he would be still violating the POST rules’,” Law Enforcement Training Instructor and Investigator Kevin Krieb said.

“I don’t know if he is will another sworn officer… but as of yesterday his file was not turned over to us as a part time officer or reserve officer,” Krieb said.

The day prior to the meeting, Krieb retrieved records from the Millersville Police Department regarding its part time and reserve officers.

Although, Krieb was unable to confirm whether Brown or Alred are working full time.

“According to what Millersville is telling me, he is working part time. I’m getting phone calls from people from Millersville that have not been proven that he’s working more than 20 hours a week, but I have not been able to prove that,” Krieb said.

“Whatever I’ve requested they have given to me, and no questions asked… any information I’ve requested from them they’ve complied with,” Krieb said.

Partin suggested that further evidence needs to be retrieved, including time sheets, payroll records and radio communications to show the officers’ hours worked.

“We’re not trying to put anymore hardship, but also, we want clear and transparent communications from the city of Millersville Police Department,” Partin said.

“It’s cut and dry — if you’re not in compliance you’re not in compliance, you’re in the public’s eye, everybody sees you and you can’t hide if you’re working as a police officer in this state,” Partin said.

Will the Attorney General seek prosecution?

Attorney General for the 18th Judicial District Ray Whitley has not expressed interest in prosecution for months.

Even more so now that Brown and Alred have resigned from the department.

“At this point it looks like the situation has largely resolved itself, I have no plans at this point to initiate an investigation,” Whitley said. “At this point I don’t have any intentions, things could change, but I don’t have any intentions to ask for an investigation or do an investigation.”

Krieb initially reached out to Whitley in April 2023 to present the POST’s investigation and possibly pursue criminal charges.

In a letter addressed to Krieb on April 12, Whitley explained his reasoning for declining to prosecute or investigate, writing, “After speaking with you, reading the report and considering the requirements of TCA 38-8-105, I have determined that prosecution in this matter is not called for and I am therefore declining prosecution.”

“This does not appear to be a blatant disregard of the law by anybody, and corrective measures are being taken to comply with POST Commission requirements according to the law,” he continued.

If a violation were ultimately found, the penalty would be a $1,000 fine for the person who hired the people who are not in compliance, Whitley said.

What are the next steps?

So, what authority does the POST commission have in relation to this issue?

“We can do a cease and desist or if it’s a matter of issue it’s something that potentially could be turned over to TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) and if we’ve got law enforcement operating outside the scopes and the bounds and is not complying with the laws and the rules to the state of Tennessee, we keep going up to the higher powers,” Partin said in the meeting on July 21.

Currently, the investigation remains ongoing as the POST Commission hopes to retrieve further records from the city of Millersville.

“Our staff is going to gather information that POST wanted us to gather… and they’re going to present that to POST commission, the POST commission will then make a decision about what next steps beyond that are taken,” Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Communications Director Kevin Walters said.

In light of the new evidence the POST hopes to retrieve, the commission plans to present its findings to the attorney general once again for evaluation.

“I will readdress this with the district attorney and see with this new information if he wants to pursue anything else differently,” Krieb said in the meeting on July 21.

Information gathered by POST investigators in relation to the officers’ GPS data and pay records will be presented in an upcoming meeting that has yet to be determined.

This is a continuing story.

