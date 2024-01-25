Millersylvania State Park temporarily closed after suspected break-in

Millersylvania State Park has been temporarily closed for water testing after a suspected break-in.

Park rangers discovered evidence of a break-in at the park’s reservoir on Sunday, according to a news release from the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

“Though Parks does not have any reason to suspect the water was tampered with, in accordance with standard procedure and out of an abundance of caution, the park was closed and water was collected for testing,” the news release says.

The park must be closed because testing requires shutting off the water for the entire park, including restrooms, according to parks officials.

Officials anticipate reopening the park sometime later this week.

The Olympian has asked parks officials for an update on the reopening as well as information about the suspected break-in.

An alert on the Millersylvania State Park website says anyone with a reservation at the park should receive an email with information about a refund.

Millersylvania State Park is an “old-growth forest camping park” that borders Deep Lake, south of Tumwater. It has two swimming beaches, watercraft launches and miles of trails, according to its website.

Up-to-date information on the park’s status can be found on the park’s website.