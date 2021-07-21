Milley skirts questions about coup during first public comments since books

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, evaded questions about recent revelations that he feared a coup attempt in the aftermath of the 2020 election in his first public press conference since.

"Let me just say this: I always personally provided the best military professional advice to President Trump previously, to President Biden, or any other president," Milley explained during a press conference on Wednesday, moments after he said he wasn't going to comment on the explosive reports detailing the final days of the Trump administration.

JOINT CHIEFS CHAIRMAN FRETTED OVER COUP ATTEMPT AFTER TRUMP LOST 2020 ELECTION: BOOK

"We always adhered to providing best professional military advice, bar none," he said. "It was candid, honest, in every single occasion. We did that all the time, every time. The other thing that I think is important to note here is that I, the other members of the Joint Chiefs, and all of us in uniform, we take an oath, an oath to a document, an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and not one time did we violate that."

Despite his refusal to answer questions about the claims, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was also at the press conference, described Milley as not having "a political bone in his body."

The conference was the first time Milley faced questions following reports that he feared Trump would try to use the military to overturn the election.

The general reportedly told his deputies that "they may try, but they're not going to f****** succeed" in overturning the election, according to snippets revealed this month from I Alone Can Fix It, a book by two Washington Post reporters. "You can't do this without the military. You can't do this without the CIA and the FBI. We're the guys with the guns."

Milley also supposedly called the situation "a Reichstag moment" and said it was "the gospel of the Fuhrer."

Story continues

Trump, in response to the allegations in the book, said in a tweemail he "never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"He got his job only because the world’s most overrated general, James Mattis, could not stand him, had no respect for him, and would not recommend him," he added. "To me the fact that Mattis didn’t like him, just like Obama didn’t like him and actually fired Milley, was a good thing, not a bad thing. I often act counter to people's advice who I don’t respect."

Last month, Trump demanded the general's resignation after Milley defended the teaching of critical race theory during a congressional hearing.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs, Donald Trump, 2020 Elections

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Milley skirts questions about coup during first public comments since books