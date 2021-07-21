Milley: Taliban appear to have strategic momentum
Dominic LipinskiAs responses go to learning of a devastating attack on the principles of discretion and buttoned-up restraint that the institution you represent stands for, it was somewhat understated.“Oh gosh!” is said to have been the response of one of Prince Charles’ aides when told by a tabloid reporter of the news of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir as he was attending an official event at which Charles was the guest of honor.The Sun says it “broke the news” of the book’s publication “to
China's top electric vehicle (EV) battery maker CATL said on Wednesday it had sued smaller rival China Lithium Battery Technology Co (CALB) for alleged intellectual property violations. CATL, which supplies Tesla Inc and Volkswagen AG, said in a statement the lawsuit related to batteries made by CALB using its new technologies that have been installed on tens of thousands of vehicles.
The Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing pressure on key cities, setting the stage for a decisive period in coming weeks as American forces complete their withdrawal, the top U.S. military officer said Wednesday. “This is going to be a test now of the will and leadership of the Afghan people — the Afghan security forces and the government of Afghanistan,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon press conference. Speaking alongside Milley, Austin said the U.S. will “keep an eye on” al-Qaida, the extremist network whose use of Afghanistan as a haven for planning the 9/11 attacks on the United States was the reason U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (Reuters) -Jason Lilley was a special operations forces Marine Raider who fought in multiple battles in Iraq and Afghanistan during America's longest war. As Lilley, 41, reflects on President Joe Biden's decision to end America's military mission in Afghanistan on Aug. 31, he expresses love for his country, but disgust at its politicians and dismay at the blood and money squandered. "A hundred percent we lost the war," Lilley said.
Yet recent intelligence assessments say a Taliban takeover could be months away.
The 2019 attack in Yuen Long was captured by victims and bystanders on phones and shocked the city.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The head of Russia's state arms exporter said on Wednesday that Moscow was cooperating closely with Myanmar's ruling junta to supply it with military hardware including aircraft. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals. "There is close cooperation between us on the supply of military products, including aircraft," Alexander Mikheev, the head of Rosoboronexport, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
The South Carolina man accused of killing the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride trapped her in the vehicle hours before her body, riddled with stab wounds, was dumped near his family home, prosecutors argued in court Tuesday. Nathaniel Rowland is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson. The University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district one night in March 2019.
A top party pollster and senior adviser to the Biden political team is urging Democrats to confront the problem of rising prices — which she says is starting to bite with voters.Driving the news: Celinda Lake, who polled for the Biden presidential campaign and still advises Team Biden, told Axios that worries about inflation are coming through loud and clear in both public polls and her own focus groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Women voters are
South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, in jail for contempt of court, has been granted compassionate leave for one day to attend the funeral of his younger brother on Thursday, prison authorities said. Zuma has been incarcerated at Estcourt prison since handing himself over to authorities on July 7 to serve a 15-month sentence. "As a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma's application for compassionate leave was processed and approved," the department of correctional services said in a statement, adding that while outside prison walls, Zuma was not required to wear an offenders' uniform.
The NYPD has released video of the disturbing moments leading up to an unprovoked attack at the Grand Central subway station. This happened Thursday night on the 7 train platform.
Republicans involved in the talks said they needed more time to finalize details on the bipartisan infrastructure deal in order to meet the Senate’s vote threshold and start debate on the bill.
Documents from a presidential visit to the UK in 1997 have just been released, giving a behind-the-scenes look at planning for the high-profile visit.
The head of Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute apologized Wednesday for the country's slow and inadequate rollout of coronavirus vaccines, promising it will join the U.N.-backed COVAX program to receive supplies from its pool of donated vaccines next year. Thailand is battling a punishing coronavirus surge that is pushing new cases and deaths to record highs nearly every day. There is fear that the numbers will get much worse because the government failed to secure significant vaccine supplies in advance of the onslaught.
Record rainfall fills Zhengzhou's streets and subway stations, leaving at least 25 people dead and thousands stranded and wading in chest deep water.View Entire Post ›
The British SAS motto is "Who dares wins," and in the southern Iraqi city of Basra in September 2005, the SAS dared.
The Air Force plans to drop from 60 to 56 MQ-9 Reaper combat lines in fiscal 2022 as the U.S. military decreases its presence in the Middle East.
Pennsylvania's high court on Wednesday dealt a blow to victims of child sexual abuse, throwing out a lawsuit by a woman whose lower court legal victory had given hope to others with similarly outdated claims who'd sued in the wake of a landmark report that documented decades of child molestation within the Catholic church in Pennsylvania. The 5-2 decision ended plaintiff Renee Rice's legal effort to recover damages from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown for allegedly covering up and facilitating sexual abuse she said had been inflicted on her by a priest in the late 1970s. Rice sued in 2016, but the court majority said that was too late under the Pennsylvania statute of limitations.
Hong Kong police arrested five people on Thursday on suspicion of conspiring to publish "seditious material" with the intent of inciting public hatred towards the Chinese-ruled city's government among children. Those arrested were members of a speech therapists' union who produced books for children with wolves and sheep as characters in stories, which may have alluded to events in Hong Kong since pro-democracy protests began in 2019, media reported.
Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to ask for authorization of a booster shot.