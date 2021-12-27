Millie Bobby Brown celebrates Christmas with Bon Jovi’s son — see the pic

Millie Bobby Brown wasn't spending Christmas alone this year.

The "Stranger Things" star recently posted a photo to Instagram cozying up to rock star Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, in front of a twinkling Christmas tree.

"Happy holidays," the 17-year-old captioned the snap alongside a heart emoji.

This isn't the first time the duo, who have not confirmed their relationship, have sparked rumors they are dating.

Earlier this month, Bongiovi shared a snap of the couple masking up in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

"Happy holidays!" he captioned the photo.

In November, Brown posted a blurry photo of the pair on the London Eye, an observation wheel located on the South Bank of the River Thames in England.

Brown used emoji to caption the photo, which shows the two in an intimate embrace and Bongiovi appearing to kiss the actor's cheek.

On the same day, Bongiovi shared a photo of the couple sitting at an outdoor table drinking tea.

“We’re starting a band,” he wrote. “Send name ideas.”

Brown, who has been acting since age 9, has been open about the “pain and insecurity” that come along with growing up in the spotlight.

“The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” Brown wrote last year in an Instagram post marking her 16th birthday that included a video featuring headlines about her. “There are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

But she added that “not ever will I be defeated. (I’ll) continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”