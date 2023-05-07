Millie Bobby Brown celebrates fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s 21st birthday with adorable post

Millie Bobby Brown is ringing in her fiancé's 21st birthday with a heartfelt message.

The 19-year-old posted a series of photos to Instagram, all depicting her and Jake Bongiovi hand-in-hand or holding one another.

"This sums us up," Brown captioned the post. "In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you."

The comment section of Brown's post was filled with loving messages for the couple, with several obsessing over their new engagement and others sending well wishes to Bongiovi.

"So happy for you," Paris Hilton wrote with a red heart.

Matthew Modine, who starred in "Stranger Things" with Brown, commented, "Life is a beautiful long walk."

"I love you both and enjoy seeing you walk together," he added.

Bongiovi's father and iconic rocker, Jon Bon Jovi, marked his son's 21st by sharing a black-and-white photo of his son hugging Brown, both smiling and laughing, with her ring on full display.

"Happiest birthday my beautiful boy," he captioned the photo.

Brown and Bongiovi has been romantically linked since 2021 and made their red carpet debut in March 2022. On April 11, the "Stranger Things" star revealed their engagement with the same photo shared by Bon Jovi.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all," she captioned the post.

Bongiovi shared his own announcement, posting two photos of the couple holding one another and writing, "Forever," with a white heart.

Bon Jovi opened up about his son's engagement while appearing on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, “Radio Andy,” May 2. Cohen asked the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer if he was worried that his son was engaged too young.

“I don’t know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” Bon Jovi responded.

The musician was likely speaking from experience, as he and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, are high school sweethearts and have been married since 1989.

“I think that would be my advice, really,” he continued. “Growing together is wise.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com