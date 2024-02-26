Million coffee pods recycled in Cherwell council scheme

More than one million coffee pods have been recycled in the first eight months of a new sustainability initiative, a local authority has said.

Cherwell District Council is working with non-profit organisation Podback to collect residents' used pods and ensure they are recycled.

About 3,000 households have so far signed up for the scheme, which launched in May 2023.

After collection, the pods are taken to specialist reprocessing plants.

Councillor Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: "Waste reduction and recycling are key commitments for the council, but we can only make a real difference with the support of our communities."

He added that reaching the milestone so soon was a "real sign of residents' commitment to environmental sustainability".

When people sign up to the scheme, they receive white or green bags depending on whether they use aluminium or plastic pods. This allows the materials to be separated and recycled.

The plastic and aluminium is then recycled into new products, including drink cans, car components, building products or plastic garden furniture.

The coffee grounds are processed by anaerobic digestion, creating renewable energy and soil conditioner.

