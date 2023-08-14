Million-Dollar 1,000 HP Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Set for Monterey Debut

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

At a staggering price of $1.2 million and limited to just 10 units, a modern iteration of the Shelby Cobra is about to make waves at the Monterey Car Week.

The vehicle, crafted by Classic Recreations, is officially branded as the "Diamond Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car." This elite version commemorates the Cobra's 60th anniversary, boasting an 88 lbs (39.9 kg) carbon fiber body. When combined with other components, the vehicle's total weight is projected to be under 2,300 lbs (1,043 kg).

But it's not just about aesthetics. Powering this beast is a 5.0-liter Gen3 Coyote Aluminator engine, courtesy of Ford Racing, augmented with a Magnuson supercharger and a MoTeC engine management system. The result? A jaw-dropping estimated output of 1,000 hp (746 kW / 1,014 PS) and 750 lb-ft (1,016 Nm) torque.

Coupled with a six-speed manual transmission from Tremec, preliminary performance predictions are impressive. The Cobra is anticipated to achieve 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in approximately 3.9 seconds, with top speeds hovering around 190 mph (306 km/h). Notably, earlier estimations hinted at even swifter acceleration.

The vehicle doesn't skimp on other features either, with its racing-inspired suspension, forged wheels, and the Shelby 6PF 4PR braking system by BAER.

While the price might raise eyebrows, eight out of the ten units remain unsold, which may not solely be due to the price. Shelby's official site emphasizes that the "Diamond Edition 1965 Shelby Cobra" is exclusively for off-road use, negating its street-legal status.

Jeff Stone, the CEO of Classic Recreations, remarked on the creation process, saying they started with pondering what car Carroll would design using today's tech. He proudly labeled the final product as a "revamped relic of motorsport history," which he believes would earn Carroll Shelby's approval.

