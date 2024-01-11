Million dollar bond set for murder suspect in Gardner Loop shooting

Jan. 11—PRINCETON — A judge set a $1 million bond Thursday for a man charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of a woman who was ambushed and shot several times while getting out of her vehicle.

Cory Lee Callen, 33, of Bluefield was charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of Leona Edwards on Gardner Loop Road near Princeton. Callen allegedly ambushed Edwards and shot her several times while she was exiting her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed by Senior Trooper N.C. Patton, of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Callen was later arrested after his SUV was traced to Nicholas County.

Callen was brought Thursday morning before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for a bond hearing. Under West Virginia law, bond in murder cases must be set by a circuit judge.

Attorney David Kelley, who is representing Callen, said his client was innocent until proven guilty and was a lifelong resident of Mercer County. Kelley also stated the Callen had told him that he had never failed to appear for a court hearing, that he had two children and owned a home in Bluefield. Kelley asked Judge Wills to set a reasonable bond with home confinement.

Assistant Prosecutor Attorney David Pfeifer asked that Callen be held without bond.

Pfeifer said that Callen has an extensive criminal history and was not supposed to have a gun.

"I think this is extreme and this is an extreme case," he told the court, adding the Edwards was shot seven times.

Judge Wills set a $1 million cash or surety bond with a condition of home confinement if Callen is released. Wills said that Callen was already on a $25,000 bond. He was scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 30 for charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Callen in June 2023 on the gun charge as well as domestic battery, unlawful restraint, obstructing an officer and fleeing on foot from an officer, according to the indictment. Callen was convicted on April 9, 2012 by a Mercer County jury of a felony, first-degree robbery, and wanton endangerment.

The incident leading to the domestic battery and other charges occurred on May 20, 2023. Leona Edwards was listed in the indictment as the victim of domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

Callen is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

