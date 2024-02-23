Million-dollar condos (with den, private terrace) coming to Raleigh’s Village District

Luxury condos boasting city views are in the works for the edge of Raleigh’s Village District. But they also come with an eye-popping price tag.

Construction is slated to begin this month on The Lansing, a five-story 53-unit condominium building at 101 Enterprise St., near Gardner Arboretum. The neighborhood is just west of downtown.

Condos range from 825 to 2,394 square feet. “Modern and light-filled,” each comes with 10-foot-wide folding glass doors that open onto a private terrace.

Other perks include a ground-floor club room, fitness room, private storage and optional car charging stations.

“No other condominium property in Raleigh is offering the wide range of standard features and amenities,” said Jared Martinson, vice president of MHAworks, which designed the project in partnership with Lambert Development.

The building will be around the corner from Clark Townhomes, another Lambert Development. It’s also about a seven-minute walk to N.C. State University’s north campus and the district’s shops and restaurants.

One-bedrooms start in the high $500,000s, while two-bedrooms start in the $900,000s. Add a bonus den — a room that can be used as a TV room or study — and the price jumps to $1 million.

There’s also one three-bedroom condo, with bonus room, for $2 million. (Most of the plans don’t have a window in the den, so the room can’t be advertised as a bedroom.)

A rendering of a condo inside The Lansing, a five-story building at 101 Enterprise St., near Gardner Arboretum, which is set to break ground this month.

A rendering of the outside courtyard at The Lansing, a five-story 53-unit condominium building at 101 Enterprise St., near Gardner Arboretum, in Raleigh.

In recent years, Henry A. Lambert, founder of New York-based Lambert Development, has become a prolific developer of condominiums and townhouses in the Triangle.

Other projects include The Brannan and The Vega in downtown Durham, and West + Lenoir in downtown Raleigh.

Formerly known as Cameron Village, a historic neighborhood off Hillsborough Street, the district is one of Raleigh’s pricier neighborhoods.

The project’s ZIP code, 27607, currently posts average home values of $656,863, up 5.5% year-over-year, Zillow finds.

Down the street from The Lansing, Tower Raleigh, a boutique net-zero-energy community, is under construction at 920 Tower St., near Jaycee Park. Homes there start upwards of $1.9 million.

A 115,000-square-foot luxury hotel is also coming to the intersection of Woodburn Road and Cameron Street.