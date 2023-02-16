Million dollar felony warrant issued for arrest of Kitsap County man

A $1,000,000 felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man wanted for several crimes in Kitsap County, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

After an investigation, Gary Michael Moyer is wanted for charges of burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft.

Moyer has already been charged with the Dec. 12, 2022, attempted theft of a Chase Bank ATM on Southeast Mile Hill Drive in south Kitsap County.

He has also been charged with the Nov. 21, 2022, theft of an Amazon delivery van on Salmonberry Road in Port Orchard.

Moyer was released after posting $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information about Moey is asked to call 911 or submit a tip to crimestoppers.com.