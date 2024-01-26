"Million Dollar Listing NY" star Michael Lorber expands his Elliman team into Palm Beach

Former “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Michael Lorber has expanded his team of agents at Douglas Elliman Real Estate from the Big Apple to Palm Beach.

The Michael Lorber Team will base its local operations out of Elliman’s Palm Beach office at 340 Royal Poinciana Way in the Royal Poinciana Plaza and handle deals on the island and in the Palm Beaches, Lorber told the Palm Beach Daily News.

With a seasonal home in Palm Beach, Lorber is the son of Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber, who brought the agency to town in 2012 with the acquisition of the old Martha Gottfried Inc. The Palm Beach office has since grown into one of the island’s powerhouse agencies, complementing Elliman’s operations in Miami-Dade County.

Michael Lorber has been an agent with Elliman since 2006. Established five years ago, his team has 16 agents in New York City and three more in the Hamptons, closing more than $2 billion in sales, according to Elliman.

In addition to Lorber, the Palm Beach team includes Adam Hofer, who is based in the Hamptons and Palm Beach, and town natives Chris and Liz Callahan, who were previously affiliated with Brown Harris Stevens. Also on board is Nathaniel Falcone, a New York native with family ties to Palm Beach.

“Expanding the team was inevitable,” Michael Lorber said in a prepared statement. “It was important for us to offer a frictionless experience at the highest level of service in a market where our clients are and aspire to be.”

He co-founded his team in New York with agent Alexander Borskin, who said the synergy between the Palm Beach and New York real estate markets helped drive the decision to look southward.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our sellers and buyers,” Boriskin said in the statement from Douglas Elliman. “With so many of our clients looking to invest in the South Florida market, this was the natural move for us.”

Michael Lorber has owned a house on the North End of Palm Beach since 2012. That’s the same year he appeared regularly on the first season of “Million Dollar Listing New York” on the Bravo television network.

Lorber will divide his time between the island and New York, he said.

Elliman’s Florida Region Brokerage CEO Jay Phillip Parker said he’s happy to welcome the team to Palm Beach.

“For years, Michael and Alexander have referred several powerful transactions to our Florida associates, and we are thrilled to see what this team will accomplish now that they have officially planted roots in the Palm Beach market,” Parker said.

The team will celebrate its new home in Palm Beach at a Feb. 1 gathering for friends, colleagues and clients at C+C Gallery on Worth Avenue.

