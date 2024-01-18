Million Person Project
By eliminating small talk, Heather and Julian showcase the best conversation starters to make space for individuals to feel connected – even to strangers.
By eliminating small talk, Heather and Julian showcase the best conversation starters to make space for individuals to feel connected – even to strangers.
Xbox's first games showcase of 2024 starts at 3PM ET on Thursday, and you can watch it right here.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
Thursday's market action reminds investors that technology earnings will be key to bringing the market out of its January slump.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
If there is one thing you buy from the brand's popular Wundermost collection, make it this.
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
The Indigenous and deaf actress hopes her role will lead to more diverse lead characters.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed' — and you'll score a $15 savings.
Tired of your chilly bedroom or home office? This smart, wall-mounted unit will help keep you toasty.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Honda and Acura gave us a preview of their plans for 2024 and beyond, including the new Civic Hybrid and a mystery Acura crossover.
Steal someone's heart with these gift ideas from Walmart, Amazon and other quick-to-ship retailers.
European insurtech company Getsafe has acquired deineStudienfinanzierung, an aptly named German digital platform for student loans that was showcased on the local version of “Shark Tank” in 2019. This is Getsafe's second acquisition in a few months, after it nabbed the German portfolio of ailing French insurtech company Luko, thereby growing its user base to over 550,000 customers. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from Getsafe CEO Christian Wiens that deineStudienfinanzierung will continue operating as a standalone business and that all of its team — "about 10 people" — will continue to be employed after the acquisition.
Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.
International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.
Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 19. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravci, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
Unlike round models, this rectangular version maximizes space to help you cut the condiment clutter in 2024.
Fortunately, NASA (as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.
The 'must-have for small kitchens' corrals spices, condiments and more — no tricky installation required.