A millionaire fashion designer is accused of sex trafficking and raping women and girls during 'pamper parties' at his exclusive Bahamas estate

Canadian millionaire and fashion designer Peter Nygard is accused of luring victims, many of them underage girls, to his property in the Bahamas and raping them.

Ten unnamed victims have filed a lawsuit in New York federal court, but their lawyers suspect "there may be hundreds of additional Nygard victims yet to come forward."

The lawsuit alleges Nygard kept a database of information on thousands of potential victims and paid off Bahamian government officials and police to prevent interference in his sex parties.

Several women have come forward since the lawsuit was filed alleging they had been sexually abused by other men and women at the direction of Nygard, a lawyer for the plaintiffs told Insider.

Ten unnamed women have accused global fashion mogul Peter Nygard of luring them to "pamper parties" at his Bahamas property where they were raped, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit seen by Insider. Some victims were as young as 14 at the time.

The lawsuit alleges that sex trafficking victims, who Nygard, 77, referred to as his "girlfriends," were forced to commit commercial sex acts that "satisfied his perverse sexual desires."

If they tried to leave the estate, Nygard Cay, the victims were harassed and tormented by Bahamian law enforcement and politicians that the millionaire paid off, according to the suit.

"The scheme was so successful that victims who escaped Nygard Cay were often brought back to the Cay by the Bahamian police," the lawsuit alleges. It was filed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York last week by Greg Gutzler and Lisa Haba of the law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler, attorneys for the victims in the case.

The victims identified in the suit were between 14 to 29 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. Nine of the victims were born in the Bahamas and one is from the United States. Several of them were virgins when they were raped, according to the 54-page complaint.

Nygard's company spokesperson didn't immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Dozens of victims have come forward to the attorneys since the suit was filed last week, Gutzler told Insider. The earliest allegation of abuse was from the late 1970s and the most recent was in 2017, Gutzler said during the phone interview.

"I think it's been happening all the time," Gutzler said of the abuse. "It's never stopped."

Gutlzer believes that it's the #MeToo movement that inspired some of the victims to come forward in recent years.

"We met many victims and witnesses. They're terrified," he said, noting that Nygard had allegedly intimidated victims into silence.



"I can't believe it's taken this long," he said. "Everybody knew about this."





'Pamper parties' at Nygard Cay

Peter Nygard. More

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Peter Nygard is the founder of Nygard International, a Canadian clothing brand that specializes in designing and manufacturing women's fashion. In 1987, his 150,000-square-foot Mayan-themed mansion — often referred to as "Nygard Cay" — was built.

Girls would be flown to the estate on Nygard's "N-Force" jet for "pamper parties," the lawsuit states, where their passports were collected and their return flights canceled by travel agency personnel. In order to leave Nygard Cay, the girls needed approval from the owner himself.

"Nygard expected a sex act before he was willing to consider releasing any person," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also provided disturbing details about the alleged rapes and the role that the fashion designer's employees played in the abuse.

In one instance, Nygard showed one of the victims — a 14-year-old girl — pornography of a man rubbing feces over a woman's body and forced her to penetrate him with a dildo. Nygard also forcibly raped the teenaged girl, according to the suit.